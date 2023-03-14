Service member found dead in Pentagon parking lot
A service member was found dead in the Pentagon parking lot Tuesday, according to the Defense Department.
Around 3:30 p.m., “the Pentagon Operations Center received a call requesting a welfare check on a military service member,” press secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a statement.
When Pentagon police officers responded to the building’s North Parking, they discovered the service member in his vehicle apparently deceased, a finding confirmed by Arlington County Emergency Medical Services.
The release had no additional details on the incident, and Ryder said an investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
