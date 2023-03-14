trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Defense

Service member found dead in Pentagon parking lot

by Ellen Mitchell - 03/14/23 9:42 PM ET
by Ellen Mitchell - 03/14/23 9:42 PM ET
(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
FILE – The Pentagon is seen from Air Force One as it flies over Washington, March 2, 2022. The U.S. has now collected 510 reports of unidentified flying objects, many of which are flying in sensitive military airspace. While there’s no evidence of extraterrestrials, they still pose a threat, the government said in a declassified report summary released Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.

A service member was found dead in the Pentagon parking lot Tuesday, according to the Defense Department. 

Around 3:30 p.m., “the Pentagon Operations Center received a call requesting a welfare check on a military service member,” press secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a statement. 

When Pentagon police officers responded to the building’s North Parking, they discovered the service member in his vehicle apparently deceased, a finding confirmed by Arlington County Emergency Medical Services. 

The release had no additional details on the incident, and Ryder said an investigation is ongoing. 

Tags Pat Ryder Pentagon

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Defense News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. These Republicans have pushed back against DeSantis’s Ukraine comments
  2. Nastiest primary yet? Trump raises question with DeSantis attack
  3. Russia’s downing of US drone sparks fears of escalation
  4. Trump on DeSantis: ‘Whatever I want, he wants’
  5. Giant seaweed blob twice the width of the US takes aim at Florida
  6. Moody’s weighs downgrade for six US banks following SVB collapse
  7. New Florida bill would ban diversity, inclusion programs on university campuses
  8. Why the US is going full throttle on hypersonic missiles
  9. Jen Psaki knocks Tucker Carlson for treating his audience ‘like they’re ...
  10. Michigan Senate votes to repeal right-to-work law in victory for organized labor
  11. Spring break: What to know about Mexico’s ‘do not travel’ warnings
  12. Service member found dead in Pentagon parking lot
  13. Trump says everyone who sent him letters in new book ‘kissed my a–‘
  14. Three things to know about what critics are calling Mississippi’s ‘Jim ...
  15. The US raises its bet on India
  16. Wellesley College students vote to admit trans men and nonbinary applicants
  17. Illinois governor signs off on mandatory paid leave ‘for any reason’
  18. Over 130 cited for allegedly buying alcohol in California ‘Shoulder ...
Load more

Video

See all Video