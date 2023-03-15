trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Defense

US doesn’t know if Russian jet intentionally hit drone

by Ellen Mitchell - 03/15/23 4:42 PM ET
by Ellen Mitchell - 03/15/23 4:42 PM ET
U.S. Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley speaks during a media conference after a meeting of NATO defense ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)

Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley on Wednesday said U.S. officials don’t yet know if it was an intentional hit when a Russian fighter jet a day prior struck an American drone over the Black Sea, though he planned to talk with his Russian counterpart about it. 

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who spoke alongside Milley, said he had already spoken by phone with his Russian counterpart, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, over the incident that forced the MQ-9 Reaper to crash in the Black Sea. 

The call marked the first time Austin spoke with Shoigu since October, and the upcoming conversation will be the first time Milley has spoken to his counterpart since the same month. 

“I just got off the phone with my Russian counterpart, Minister Shoigu,” Austin told reporters at the Pentagon. “As I’ve said repeatedly, it’s important that great powers be models of transparency and communication.” 

He declined to offer details about the conversation, but said it’s important to keep lines of communication open to “help to prevent miscalculation going forward.” 

Later Wednesday, the Russian defense ministry said the main focus of the call was the “causes and consequences” of the downing, which it claimed was “caused by the US actions of non-compliance with the flight restriction zone declared by the Russian Federation” established due to the war in Ukraine.

“It is noted that the U.S. flights of strategic unmanned aerial vehicles off the coast of Crimea are provocative in nature, which creates preconditions for the escalation of the situation in the Black Sea area,” according to the readout.

Milley, meanwhile, said he plans later Wednesday to talk to his counterpart, Gen. Valery Gerasimov, chief of the general staff of the Russian armed forces. 

The four-star general said there were still questions as to whether Russia intended to strike the drone, but said the moments leading up to the crash were “intentional.” 

“We know that the intercept was intentional. We know that the aggressive behavior was intentional,” Milley said. But whether the physical contact between the two was on purpose, “that remains to be seen,” he added.  

Administration officials have said the MQ-9 was flying a routine flight over the Black Sea when it was flanked by two Russian jets for about 30 to 40 minutes. 

One of the jets then flew in front of the drone and dumped fuel, followed by one of the Russian jets striking the drone’s propeller, causing it to crash into the Black Sea. 

Russia has denied that it had direct contact with the Reaper, instead suggesting it was the U.S. that was attempting to provoke an escalation by flying in the region. 

Austin, however, vowed that U.S. aircraft will continue to “fly and to operate wherever international law allows.” 

And Milley said the United States does “not seek armed conflict with Russia, and I believe that at this point, we should investigate this incident and move on from there.” 

Updated at 4:48 p.m.

Tags Lloyd Austin Lloyd Austin Mark Milley Mark Milley russia Sergei Shoigu ukraine

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Defense News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Meltdown: Paul storms out of Homeland Security markup after clash on ...
  2. Romney grills Biden official about Social Security in tense exchange
  3. Airline investigating after flight attendants allegedly fight over ...
  4. In surprise, Trump goes after DeSantis on policy
  5. New Florida bill would ban diversity, inclusion programs on university campuses
  6. Former Australian PM on submarine deal with US: ‘It must be the worst deal in ...
  7. ‘Unfortunate and wrong’: Angry taxpayers respond to latest bank bailouts
  8. Mormon church to make massive water contribution to Great Salt Lake
  9. Texas legislature could strip cities of local authority 
  10. Bipartisan dinner soothes Harris-Warren tensions
  11. More than one in four Republicans approve of Jan. 6 rioters: poll
  12. Trump lawyer, MSNBC’s Ari Melber interview turns heated
  13. Wellesley College students vote to admit trans men and nonbinary applicants
  14. Biden bank rescue provokes GOP uproar
  15. Nastiest primary yet? Trump raises question with DeSantis attack
  16. Conservative author Bethany Mandel struggles to come up with definition of ...
  17. Will the Supreme Court read the Heroes Act (authorizing Biden’s student loan ...
  18. Five key takeaways from the Russian jet-US drone incident
Load more

Video

See all Video