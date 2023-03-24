trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Defense

US military hits Iran-backed groups in Syria after drone attack kills American contractor

by Ellen Mitchell - 03/24/23 5:52 AM ET
by Ellen Mitchell - 03/24/23 5:52 AM ET
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, speaks during a briefing with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, Gen. Mark Milley at the Pentagon in Washington, Wednesday, March 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

The U.S. military on Thursday struck Iranian-funded groups in Syria after a drone strike on a U.S. base in the country killed an American contractor and injured six others, the Pentagon announced.  

At the direction of President Biden, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin “authorized U.S. Central Command forces to conduct precision airstrikes tonight in eastern Syria against facilities used by groups affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC),” according to a Defense Department statement.  

“The airstrikes were conducted in response to today’s attack as well as a series of recent attacks against Coalition forces in Syria by groups affiliated with the IRGC,” the statement added.  

Earlier on Thursday a U.S. contractor was killed and five U.S. service members and an additional American contractor were wounded after a drone struck a maintenance facility on a Coalition base near Hasakah in northeast Syria around 1:38 p.m. local time, the Pentagon said. 

Two of the wounded service members were treated on-site, while the four others were medically evacuated to Coalition medical facilities in Iraq, according to the statement.  

The U.S. intelligence community later assessed the drone to be of Iranian origin. 

“As President Biden has made clear, we will take all necessary measures to defend our people and will always respond at a time and place of our choosing,” Austin said in the release. “No group will strike our troops with impunity.” 

Roughly 900 U.S. troops are based in eastern Syria to give help Syrian Kurdish forces keep an Islamic State resurgence at bay in the region.   

The American bases have been targeted by drone attacks in the last several months, though such strikes have not resulted in injuries or physical damage until now.  

Tags Biden Drone strike Lloyd Austin Pentagon Syria US military

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Defense News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump calls for removal of every top official investigating him
  2. Ethics panel admonishes Graham
  3. Newsom gets big win: California Senate approves first-of-its-kind ‘price ...
  4. House fails to override Biden’s first veto
  5. ESPN blasts ethnic slur directed at Mina Kimes as ‘extremely offensive’
  6. DeSantis clarifies Ukraine comments: No ‘sufficient interest’ for US to ...
  7. The dark side of TikTok
  8. Rep tells TikTok CEO that lying to Congress is federal crime during Tiananmen ...
  9. Bragg says Trump created ‘false expectation’ on potential arrest
  10. Democrats race to Bragg’s defense: Congress ‘should stay the hell out of ...
  11. Texas ‘preemption’ bills escalate war between liberal cities, conservative ...
  12. Will he or won’t he? Bragg faces historic test with Trump indictment
  13. US contractor killed, 5 service members wounded during drone strike in Syria
  14. US appeals court walks back COVID-19 vaccine requirement for federal employees
  15. Pentagon chief: Putin-Xi meeting sends ‘very troubling message’
  16. Three things to know about what critics are calling Mississippi’s ‘Jim ...
  17. Greene calls for Bragg’s arrest for ‘prosecutorial misconduct’ in Trump ...
  18. Bragg fights GOP effort to force his testimony on Trump probe
Load more

Video

See all Video