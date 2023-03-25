trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Defense

American service member wounded amid additional attacks on US bases in Syria: reports

by Jared Gans - 03/25/23 4:08 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 03/25/23 4:08 PM ET
Soldiers with the 82nd Airborne Division, pull security near their M2 Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle in Syria, Oct. 27, 2020. (Spc. Jensen Guillory/Army)

A U.S. service member was wounded on Friday following additional attacks on U.S. bases in Syria after an initial attack on a base by Iranian-backed militias on Thursday, according to multiple reports. 

ABC News reported that two attacks occurred at two facilities in the Deir ez-Zor Province in the eastern part of the country. 

A U.S. official told the outlet that five rockets hit one facility and injured a service member, who was in stable condition. Three drones attacked the other facility, but no one was injured. 

U.S. forces shot down two of the drones, but one was able to get through. 

This is the third set of attacks on U.S. bases in Syria in less than two days. A U.S. contractor was killed and another was injured along with five service members after a drone believed to originate from Iran attacked a facility at a base near Hasakah in northeastern Syria. 

The U.S. military responded to the attack with airstrikes against facilities used by Iranian-backed groups believed to be responsible for the strike. 

After the U.S. response, rockets hit another U.S. base at Green Village in the Al-Omar gas field of northeastern Syria earlier on Friday but caused no casualties. 

The most recent attacks, which occurred around the same time, happened at Green Village and Mission Support Site Conoco, ABC reported. 

CBS also reported the late Friday attacks after a U.S. official confirmed them to the outlet. 

The Pentagon deferred comment to The Hill on the attacks to U.S. Central Command, which declined to comment on information about any injured service members due to privacy considerations. 

ABC reported that almost 80 rocket or drone attacks have happened at U.S. bases in Syria since the start of 2021.

Tags Iranian-backed militia Syria Syria drone attacks Syria rocket attacks U.S. base

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Defense News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. DeSantis looks to revamp strategy amid signs of political strain
  2. These are the most livable US cities in 2023, study finds
  3. Andrew Cuomo slams NY, Georgia investigations into Trump as feeding ‘cancer ...
  4. Squeezed by investigations, Trump escalates violent rhetoric
  5. Greene, Democrats offer tale-of-two-jails after visit with Jan. 6 defendants
  6. Politics are increasingly a dating dealbreaker — especially for women 
  7. Alvin Bragg may have been asked to delay Trump charges: John Dean
  8. House Republicans pass Parents Bill of Rights
  9. Biden offers first remarks on airstrikes: We don’t ‘seek conflict with ...
  10. TikTok hires another former Biden aide in push to avoid US ban
  11. Ethics panel admonishes Graham
  12. DeSantis on possibly joining Trump’s ticket: ‘I’m probably more of an ...
  13. Michigan becomes first state in decades to repeal ‘right-to-work’ law ...
  14. Could Trump win by losing? Sometimes ‘nothing’ is ‘a real cool hand’
  15. Two dead, five missing after explosion at Pennsylvania chocolate factory
  16. House fails to override Biden’s first veto
  17. Trump sparks pushback with ‘death and destruction’ post
  18. Five reasons to dread the 2024 presidential election
Load more

Video

See all Video