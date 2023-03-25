American service member wounded amid additional attacks on US bases in Syria: reports

A U.S. service member was wounded on Friday following additional attacks on U.S. bases in Syria after an initial attack on a base by Iranian-backed militias on Thursday, according to multiple reports.

ABC News reported that two attacks occurred at two facilities in the Deir ez-Zor Province in the eastern part of the country.

A U.S. official told the outlet that five rockets hit one facility and injured a service member, who was in stable condition. Three drones attacked the other facility, but no one was injured.

U.S. forces shot down two of the drones, but one was able to get through.

This is the third set of attacks on U.S. bases in Syria in less than two days. A U.S. contractor was killed and another was injured along with five service members after a drone believed to originate from Iran attacked a facility at a base near Hasakah in northeastern Syria.

The U.S. military responded to the attack with airstrikes against facilities used by Iranian-backed groups believed to be responsible for the strike.

After the U.S. response, rockets hit another U.S. base at Green Village in the Al-Omar gas field of northeastern Syria earlier on Friday but caused no casualties.

The most recent attacks, which occurred around the same time, happened at Green Village and Mission Support Site Conoco, ABC reported.

CBS also reported the late Friday attacks after a U.S. official confirmed them to the outlet.

The Pentagon deferred comment to The Hill on the attacks to U.S. Central Command, which declined to comment on information about any injured service members due to privacy considerations.

ABC reported that almost 80 rocket or drone attacks have happened at U.S. bases in Syria since the start of 2021.