trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Defense

North Korea warns US, South Korea military drills escalate tension to ‘brink of a nuclear war’

by Jared Gans - 04/06/23 7:46 AM ET
by Jared Gans - 04/06/23 7:46 AM ET
AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon
A TV screen shows an image of North Korea’s missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in South Korea on March 10, 2023. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised a frontline artillery drill simulating an attack on an unspecified South Korean airfield as he called for his troops to sharpen their combat readiness in the face of his rivals’ “frantic war preparation moves,” state media said.

North Korea on Thursday warned the United States and South Korea that their continued joint military exercises threaten security on the peninsula and could push tensions to the “brink of a nuclear war.” 

Choe Ju Hyon, an international security analyst, said in a report in the North Korean state-run news outlet KCNA that “reckless military confrontational hysteria” from the U.S. and its allies is leading the region to “irreversible catastrophe.”

“The U.S. kicked off different largest-ever joint military drills against the [Democratic People’s Republic of Korea] simultaneously despite the latter’s repeated grave warnings, pushing the security situation of the Korean peninsula to the brink of a nuclear war,” the article states. 

The warning comes after the U.S. and South Korea held their largest joint military drills in the Korean peninsula in five years last month, engaging in simulations and live demonstrations in the air and sea and on land. 

North Korea responded by firing at least one missile from a submarine in the Sea of Japan. 

U.S. and South Korean officials have said the military drills are defensive in nature, meant to plan for any possible invasion from the North, but North Korea has said they threaten the country’s security. 

The article states that the U.S. and its allies are responsible for pushing the situation to “an extremely critical phase.” It said the number of U.S. troops in the area is enough to launch an “all-out” war and praised North Korea for “war deterrence,” saying it shows the country’s responsibility for and confidence in its “crucial mission.” 

Tags North Korea nuclear war South Korea South Korean military drills

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Defense News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump’s call to defund DOJ, FBI puts Senate, House GOP at odds 
  2. While pinning Trump case to campaign laws, Bragg eyes a backup plan
  3. Trump’s New York legal drama: What’s next
  4. House GOP probe into Trump indictment spurs new battle
  5. King Charles’s ‘Harry and Meghan problem’ grows as coronation nears
  6. McConnell lets an indicted Trump twist in the wind
  7. Kasich: ‘There’s no way’ Trump returns to the White House
  8. Lake Mead water level rises, defies projections
  9. Former chief of staff to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan dies after FBI confrontation
  10. LSU’s Angel Reese blasts Jill Biden’s ‘apology,’ says ‘we’ll go to ...
  11. California warns residents as record snowfall melts
  12. Ranking Trump’s potentially very short VP shortlist
  13. Exonerated Central Park Five member mimics Trump with full page ad against ...
  14. Why Ron DeSantis is fighting with Disney
  15. New cars have become luxury items
  16. Republican wins special state Senate election in Wisconsin, handing GOP ...
  17. Manchin fumes as court blocks pipeline permit
  18. Idaho governor signs ban on ‘abortion trafficking’
Load more

Video

See all Video