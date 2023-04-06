trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Defense

READ: Pentagon’s Afghanistan withdrawal report to Congress

by TheHill.com - 04/06/23 6:16 PM ET
by TheHill.com - 04/06/23 6:16 PM ET
FILE – Hundreds of people gather near a U.S. Air Force C-17 transport plane at the perimeter of the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Aug. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Shekib Rahmani, File)

The Pentagon on Thursday released a 12-page report that offers the administration’s examination of the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan in August 2021.

The review comes as House Republicans have pledged to use their new majority to scrutinize the withdrawal, including the suicide bombing at Abbey Gate at the Kabul airport that killed 13 U.S. troops and 170 Afghans.

The unclassified outline released by the White House defended the decisions around the withdrawal and said that President Biden took the advice of military commanders on the tactical decisions about the “operational retrograde of U.S. forces from Afghanistan, including the dates they closed facilities.”

Read it here:

U.S.-Withdrawal-from-Afghanistan75Download
Tags Afghanistan Afghanistan Afghanistan withdrawl Defense Department

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Defense News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Supreme Court rules West Virginia transgender athletes can compete on female ...
  2. Bragg hits back at House GOP over subpoena for ex-prosecutor in Trump case
  3. Ocasio-Cortez calls for Thomas impeachment after report of undisclosed gifts ...
  4. McConnell lets an indicted Trump twist in the wind
  5. King Charles’s ‘Harry and Meghan problem’ grows as coronation nears
  6. ‘Traumatized’ Harvard students held at gunpoint by campus security in ...
  7. House GOP probe into Trump indictment spurs new battle
  8. Democrats express outrage over Clarence Thomas luxury travel report
  9. Senate Judiciary chair: Committee ‘will act’ on alleged misconduct by Thomas
  10. Tennessee House expels Democratic lawmaker after gun violence protest
  11. Trump’s call to defund DOJ, FBI puts Senate, House GOP at odds 
  12. Jordan subpoenas former prosecutor in Trump hush money investigation
  13. Lake Mead water level rises, defies projections
  14. North Korea warns US, South Korea military drills escalate tension to ‘brink ...
  15. Kid Rock shoots Bud Light cans after company partners with transgender woman
  16. McCaul calls Kirby’s comments on Afghanistan withdrawal ‘disgraceful and ...
  17. Biden vetoes congressional bid to undo his water regulations
  18. Lake Mead’s level jumps 3 feet — but hope may be short-lived
Load more

Video

See all Video