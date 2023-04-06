READ: Pentagon’s Afghanistan withdrawal report to Congress

The Pentagon on Thursday released a 12-page report that offers the administration’s examination of the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan in August 2021.

The review comes as House Republicans have pledged to use their new majority to scrutinize the withdrawal, including the suicide bombing at Abbey Gate at the Kabul airport that killed 13 U.S. troops and 170 Afghans.

The unclassified outline released by the White House defended the decisions around the withdrawal and said that President Biden took the advice of military commanders on the tactical decisions about the “operational retrograde of U.S. forces from Afghanistan, including the dates they closed facilities.”

Read it here: