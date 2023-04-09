trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Defense

China simulates precision strikes on Taiwan in drills after McCarthy-Tsai meetup 

by Julia Mueller - 04/09/23 5:46 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 04/09/23 5:46 PM ET
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., second from right, welcomes Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen as she arrives at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif., Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

China reportedly simulated precision strikes on Taiwan during military drills around the self-governed island on Sunday, in the wake of Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) meetup with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen last week. 

The simulated strikes came in a second day of drills after Tsai met with the speaker on U.S. soil in Los Angeles, Calif., Reuters reported, amid escalating tensions around the self-governed Indo-Pacific island China claims as its own territory. 

Chinese state television reported that “multiple types of units carried out simulated joint precision strikes on key targets on Taiwan island and the surrounding sea areas, and continue to maintain an offensive posture around the island,” per Reuters.

The Chinese military also released a video, shared by the state-run Global Times, of the simulated attacks showing missiles exploding after hitting targets in Taiwan.

Chinese state media channel CGTN reported that “combat readiness patrols and military drills” have been scheduled around Taiwan until April 10. 

Beijing has been angered by U.S. support for Taiwan, and warned after the McCarthy-Tsai meeting that the U.S. should not “walk further down a wrong and dangerous road.”

Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., the chairman of the House Select Committee on China, told the Associated Press Saturday that the U.S. should take China’s threat to Taiwan seriously as Beijing ups its military drills.

“We need to be moving heaven and earth to enhance our deterrence and denial posture, so that [Chinese President] Xi Jinping concludes that he just can’t do it,” Gallagher said.

China also retaliated after former Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) visited Taiwan last year, upping military drills that Taiwan condemned as “military intimidation.” 

The U.S., which has practiced strategic ambiguity when it comes to Taiwan, has been moving to shore up its presence in the Indo-Pacific region amid its own tensions with Beijing, holding large joint military drills with South Korea and the Philippines.

Tags China Kevin McCarthy Mike Gallagher Military drills Nancy Pelosi Taiwan Taiwan Strait Tsai Ing-Wen Xi Jinping

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Defense News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Settlement reached in defamation lawsuit against Lou Dobbs, Fox News
  2. Barr says US potentially has ‘very good evidence’ Trump obstructed justice ...
  3. Leaked documents detail dire assessments of Ukrainian army: reports
  4. Trump attorney spars with NBC’s Chuck Todd, says former president is ...
  5. Montana Republicans aim to change election rules — for one key Senate race
  6. Ukraine suggests Russia altered leaked US intelligence documents 
  7. Ocasio-Cortez: If Supreme Court upholds abortion pill block, it could ...
  8. Trump wishes Happy Easter to ‘pathetic RINOs’ and ‘radical left ...
  9. 10 High-Paying Jobs On The Rise In The U.S. 
  10. Why the ousted Tennessee lawmakers could be back in the statehouse soon 
  11. ‘I was screaming before you interrupted me’: American politics has become ...
  12. Ron DeSantis: The next Scott Walker?
  13. SNL parody features Trump comparing himself to Jesus on Easter
  14. McCaul says China could influence, take over Taiwan in next election ‘without ...
  15. Christie: Trump’s post-arrest speech like a guy ‘griping about his bad ...
  16. House Republican suggests defunding FDA if Texas abortion pill ruling not ...
  17. Twitter slaps ‘government funded media’ labels on other major news outlets ...
  18. Here’s how the debt limit fight could impact the banking crisis
Load more

Video

See all Video