Defense

Single rocket attack targets coalition forces in Syria

by Ellen Mitchell - 04/10/23 3:45 PM ET
AP Photo/Baderkhan Ahmad, File
FILE – American soldiers drive a Bradley fighting vehicle during a joint exercise with Syrian Democratic Forces at the countryside of Deir Ezzor in northeastern Syria, Dec. 8, 2021.

A single rocket targeted coalition forces in northeast Syria on Monday, U.S. Central Command said. 

The “ineffective rocket attack,” which happened at Mission Support Site Conoco at 5:51 p.m. local time, “resulted in no injuries or damage to the base or coalition property,” according to a CENTCOM statement. 

One additional rocket was found at the attack’s point of origin near the base, located in Deir ez-Zor Province. 

The site last came under attack in late March, when several U.S. bases in Syria were targeted in a series of attacks by suspected Iranian-backed militias. 

That tit-for-tat was set off when a drone strike on a maintenance facility on a Coalition base killed an American contractor and injured another as well as five service members. Another six U.S. troops were diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries from the drone and rocket attacks.   

The U.S. military then conducted retaliatory airstrikes in Syria targeting the Iran-backed fighters, killing eight, the Pentagon said. 

