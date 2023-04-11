Pentagon chief: ‘we will turn over every rock’ to find source of leaks

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Tuesday that the Pentagon will “turn over every rock” to find the source of the leaks that emerged last week that appeared to have classified information about the Ukraine-Russia war.

“Now, I can’t say much more while the Justice Department’s investigation is ongoing. But we take this very seriously,” Austin said at a press conference Tuesday. “And we will continue to work closely with our outstanding allies and partners. And nothing will ever stop us from keeping America secure.”

Austin added that “we will turn over every rock until we find the source of this, and the extent of it.” He said that the classified documents were “somewhere in the web” and they do not know where or who had access to the documents, but that they are taking the incident “very seriously.”

Several leaked documents that appeared to have classified information about the war in Ukraine and other national security topics were posted on social media websites last week, sparking concerns among lawmakers and other government agencies about the source of the leaks. The Defense Department and the Justice Department have each opened an investigation in the leak.

Lawmakers pressed the Pentagon for answers about the leaked classified documents that appeared to include warnings of weaknesses in Ukraine’s capabilities as well as other intelligence information on U.S. allies and adversaries. Austin said in the press conference that the Defense Department is aware of the documents dated Feb. 28 and March 1, but does not know if other documents had been online before then.

Austin also addressed concerns over the classified documents including information about Ukraine’s military capabilities, including potential shortfalls in the country’s air defense and ammunition stockpiles. He said that the country has “much of the capability” that it needs to be successful in its effort against the Russia invasion.

Sabrina Singh, the deputy Pentagon press secretary, said in a statement Sunday that the Defense Department continues to “review and assess the validity of the photographed documents” that appeared on social media sites.

“An interagency effort has been stood up, focused on assessing the impact these photographed documents could have on U.S. national security and on our Allies and partners,” Singh said in the statement. “Over the weekend, U.S. officials have engaged with Allies and partners and have informed relevant congressional committees of jurisdiction about the disclosure. The Department of Defense’s highest priority is the defense of our nation and our national security.”