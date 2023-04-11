trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Defense

Pentagon chief: ‘we will turn over every rock’ to find source of leaks

by Lauren Sforza - 04/11/23 6:34 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 04/11/23 6:34 PM ET
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin
Greg Nash
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin answers questions during a House Subcommittee on Defense hearing on Thursday, March 23, 2023 to discuss the President’s FY 2024 budget. (Greg Nash)

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Tuesday that the Pentagon will “turn over every rock” to find the source of the leaks that emerged last week that appeared to have classified information about the Ukraine-Russia war.

“Now, I can’t say much more while the Justice Department’s investigation is ongoing. But we take this very seriously,” Austin said at a press conference Tuesday. “And we will continue to work closely with our outstanding allies and partners. And nothing will ever stop us from keeping America secure.”

Austin added that “we will turn over every rock until we find the source of this, and the extent of it.” He said that the classified documents were “somewhere in the web” and they do not know where or who had access to the documents, but that they are taking the incident “very seriously.”

Several leaked documents that appeared to have classified information about the war in Ukraine and other national security topics were posted on social media websites last week, sparking concerns among lawmakers and other government agencies about the source of the leaks. The Defense Department and the Justice Department have each opened an investigation in the leak.

Lawmakers pressed the Pentagon for answers about the leaked classified documents that appeared to include warnings of weaknesses in Ukraine’s capabilities as well as other intelligence information on U.S. allies and adversaries. Austin said in the press conference that the Defense Department is aware of the documents dated Feb. 28 and March 1, but does not know if other documents had been online before then.

Austin also addressed concerns over the classified documents including information about Ukraine’s military capabilities, including potential shortfalls in the country’s air defense and ammunition stockpiles. He said that the country has “much of the capability” that it needs to be successful in its effort against the Russia invasion.

Sabrina Singh, the deputy Pentagon press secretary, said in a statement Sunday that the Defense Department continues to “review and assess the validity of the photographed documents” that appeared on social media sites.

“An interagency effort has been stood up, focused on assessing the impact these photographed documents could have on U.S. national security and on our Allies and partners,” Singh said in the statement. “Over the weekend, U.S. officials have engaged with Allies and partners and have informed relevant congressional committees of jurisdiction about the disclosure. The Department of Defense’s highest priority is the defense of our nation and our national security.”

Tags Defense Department leaked documents Lloyd Austin Lloyd Austin

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Defense News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Mortgage lenders are losing money on loans for the first time in years
  2. What are the chances Biden extends the student loan pause again?
  3. Newsom seeks to punish California city for refusing to adhere to housing laws
  4. Bragg sues Jim Jordan over ‘campaign to intimidate and attack’
  5. 10 House Republicans back fight to block omnibus spending bill  
  6. Don’t use public phone charging stations: FBI
  7. ‘Gang of Eight’ now has access to classified documents found at ...
  8. Biden administration grappling with extent, motivation of intelligence leak
  9. The four poison pills Republicans are swallowing voluntarily
  10. Advocates plan for battle as DeSantis preps ‘Don’t Say Gay’ expansion
  11. Here are the 7 biggest revelations from the US leaks so far
  12. Trump trolls Biden on reelection remarks
  13. Crooked Media co-founder says Feinstein should resign
  14. Trump says golden golf club Abe gave him has been sent to Archives
  15. Stephen Miller testifies before grand jury about Jan. 6 conversations with ...
  16. Athletes pen letter to House: Drop trans sports ban
  17. Man who threw fire extinguisher at officers on Jan. 6 sentenced to 52 months in ...
  18. Washington state Senate passes assault-style weapons ban
Load more

Video

See all Video