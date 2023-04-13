trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Defense

Austin orders review of intel access and control in wake of leaks

by Ellen Mitchell - 04/13/23 7:23 PM ET
by Ellen Mitchell - 04/13/23 7:23 PM ET
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin speaks to reporters during a news conference with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Enrique Manalo and Philippine Officer in Charge of the Department of National Defense Carlito Galvez, at the State Department, Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin speaks to reporters during a news conference with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Enrique Manalo and Philippine Officer in Charge of the Department of National Defense Carlito Galvez, at the State Department, Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered a review of intelligence access after the arrest of an Air National Guardsman who is thought to have leaked troves of classified documents online.  

Austin said he was directing the Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security Ronald Moultrie “to conduct a review of our intelligence access, accountability and control procedures within the Department to inform our efforts to prevent this kind of incident from happening again,” according to a statement released Thursday evening.  

“As Secretary of Defense, I will also not hesitate to take any additional measures necessary to safeguard our nation’s secrets,” Austin said, stressing that “every U.S. service member, DoD civilian and contractor with access to classified information has a solemn legal and moral obligation to safeguard it and to report any suspicious activity or behavior.” 

The FBI earlier on Thursday arrested Jack Teixeira, 21, of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, in connection with a major document leak across social media platforms that came to light last week. Teixeira allegedly leaked papers, which included classified intelligence, onto a Discord server since at least February.   

The material included detailed intelligence assessments of the war in Ukraine, as well as on allies and adversaries. 

Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder earlier on Thursday called the leak a “deliberate criminal act.” 

In his statement, Austin commended the Justice Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation for the swift arrest related to the investigation and pledged to work with other agencies to understand the impacts and reach of the leak. 

“The Department of Defense, in close partnership with the Intelligence Community and our interagency partners, will continue to review the national security implications of this unauthorized disclosure,” he said. 

Tags Lloyd Austin

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Defense News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP lawmakers seek to cut off funding to Bragg, other prosecutors
  2. What we know about suspected Pentagon leaker Jack Teixeira
  3. 100 days in power: House GOP honeymoon may be over
  4. Hunter Biden is out from the shadows
  5. Greene defends accused Ukraine documents leaker
  6. Swalwell on Greene over leak remark: ‘This wouldn’t be the first time she ...
  7. Suspected US intelligence leaker arrested in Massachusetts
  8. Missouri AG issues emergency order restricting gender-affirming health care
  9. Key House GOP caucus releases debt ceiling priorities
  10. Thomas failed to disclose real estate deal with GOP donor who also paid for ...
  11. Feinstein asks for Judiciary replacement after calls for resignation
  12. What happens if Feinstein resigns?
  13. Pelosi on calls for Feinstein to resign: ‘I’ve never seen them go after a ...
  14. Biden marks his age, ‘end of my career’ in remarks to Irish parliament
  15. NOAA issues El Niño watch: Here’s where and when we will feel the impact
  16. Here are the 7 biggest revelations from the US leaks so far
  17. Michael Cohen starts GoFundMe page to raise money to fight Trump lawsuit
  18. US guided rockets in Ukraine are being jammed by Russia
Load more

Video

See all Video