Senior ISIS leader suspected killed in US raid

U.S. forces believe they killed a senior Islamic State leader on Monday in an early morning helicopter raid in northern Syria, according to U.S. Central Command.

The raid sought the senior ISIS Syria leader, an unnamed operational planner responsible for orchestrating attacks in the Middle East and Europe, in a raid that “resulted in the probable death of the targeted individual,” CENTOM said in a statement.

“Two other armed individuals were killed on the target,” though no civilians were assessed as killed or injured, the statement claimed.

“Though degraded, ISIS remains able to conduct operations within the region with a desire to strike beyond the Middle East,” CENTCOM Commander Gen. Erik Kurilla, said in the release. “We will continue the relentless campaign against ISIS.”

Additional details on the raid are forthcoming, command spokesman Joe Buccino said.

U.S. troops captured an ISIS official in a helicopter raid in eastern Syria

earlier this month. The April 8 operation seized ISIS attack facilitator Hudayfah al Yemeni and two of his associates.

And American forces in February held a similar operation which led to the capture of Batar, an ISIS Syria Province official.

CENTCOM officials say such missions disrupt ISIS’s ability to plot and carry out operations.