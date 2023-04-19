trending:

Defense

Zelensky says he ‘raised the issue of F-16’ fighters in call with McCarthy

by Brad Dress - 04/19/23 9:54 AM ET
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy talks during a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelensky on Tuesday said he “raised the issue” of F-16 fighter jets during a recent call with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) — another sign that Kyiv is amping up the pressure to secure modern warplanes from the U.S. and Western allies.

In an address to his people, Zelensky said he briefed the U.S. lawmaker on “what is happening now at the front, on our defense needs and capabilities” in Ukraine, which he said includes both F-16s and long-range artillery.

“Together, we make the free world stronger, and every dollar invested in that strength is fully transparent and accountable to our partners,” the Ukrainian leader said, adding that he “invited Mr. Speaker to visit Ukraine.”

Zelensky also extended an invitation to McCarthy during an interview with CNN last month, which he declined. McCarthy’s first trip abroad as the leader of the House will be to Israel.

Ukraine has asked for modern fighter jets from Western allies since the outset of the war, but after securing advanced weaponry and combat vehicles such as rocket launch systems and tanks, Kyiv has zeroed in on aircraft for the next big package.

The U.S. has so far resisted the pressure to send F-16s, a fourth-generation aircraft that is far superior to the Soviet-era jets Ukraine is currently operating.

Washington says the aircraft are not needed in the current stage of the war, while citing concerns about training and logistical hurdles.

Zelensky last month said he put forward his request for F-16s with President Biden but was told he doesn’t need them. He pushed back against that narrative, saying Ukraine needs those jets to defend the skies from repeated Russian missile strikes.

Among the trove of leaked documents circulating online is a U.S. assessment of both Russian and Ukrainian aircraft. The Pentagon records detail that Russia outnumbers Ukraine by hundreds of aircraft.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal appealed directly to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin last week for F-16 fighter jets as the documents were being reported on.

Even with Washington demurring for now, Ukrainian pilots did travel to the U.S. this year to assess how training under modern fighter jets would go.

