trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Defense

Senators blast Pentagon for withholding evidence from Russia war crimes probes

by Nick Robertson - 04/19/23 1:58 PM ET
by Nick Robertson - 04/19/23 1:58 PM ET
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.)
Annabelle Gordon
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee oversight hearing of the Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) was joined by Democrats on Wednesday in calling out the Department of Defense for what he said were U.S. roadblocks stifling global war crimes investigations into Russia’s war on Ukraine. 

In a Senate Judiciary Committee meeting Wednesday, Graham said the Pentagon was refusing to share U.S. intelligence with the International Criminal Court (ICC), which is investigating Russian war crimes and issued an arrest warrant last month for Russian President Vladimir Putin. 

“The Department of Justice has been great; the Department of Defense has been terrible,” Graham said. “The reservations of the Department of Defense are holding back the transfer of information that would be vital to allowing the ICC to be more aggressive in prosecutions.”

Last December, the Senate voted to allow the government to share intelligence about the Ukraine war with the ICC for the first time. The U.S. is not a party to the court due to concerns related to Americans being prosecuted for war crimes.

However, the New York Times reported last month that military leaders remain opposed to sharing intelligence with the court.

“The law we passed should be honored,” Graham said. “I don’t care about what (DoD’s) concerns are. They can share them with me. We’ve got a law on the books.”

Graham’s sentiment was backed by multiple Democratic senators, including Chair Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.).

“I wholeheartedly endorse (Graham’s) pressure on you to sort it out within the administration,” Whitehouse said, questioning Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco. 

“Whatever is blocking cooperation with the International Criminal Court needs to be corrected so the administration is in compliance with the law that Congress passed. To me, it’s simple as that.”

Last month, a bipartisan letter led by Graham and Durbin called on the White House to follow the law passed by Congress and share intelligence with the court.

Monaco referred questions about intel sharing to the Department of Defense. The Hill has reached out to the Pentagon for comment. 

Graham also urged the Biden administration to name Russia a state sponsor of terrorism, a designation which would allow the government to enact the most severe sanctions on the country. 

The Biden administration has resisted the state sponsor of terrorism label, worrying it would be too limiting diplomatically.

“The state sponsor of terrorism designation … has some unintended consequences,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in an interview with CNN last year.

Tags Department of Defense Dick Durbin Dick Durbin International Criminal Court Lindsey Graham Lindsey Graham pentagon Richard Blumenthal russia Russian war crimes Sheldon Whitehouse ukraine Vladimir Putin Vladimir Putin

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Defense News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Marjorie Taylor Greene silenced in committee after accusing Mayorkas of lying
  2. Biggest winners and losers in the blockbuster Fox-Dominion settlement 
  3. Judge tentatively OKs $725M Facebook settlement: How to apply for a payout
  4. Centrists float fallback plan if Biden-McCarthy debt limit talks falter
  5. The battle lines are being drawn for a war across East Asia involving Taiwan
  6. Montana GOP caucus calls for censure of legislature’s only openly transgender ...
  7. Watch live: Senate panel holds hearing on UFOs
  8. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. presidential bid backed by 14 percent of Biden ...
  9. Ohio 13-year-old dies after trying TikTok challenge
  10. 10 key questions for this week’s historic UFO hearing
  11. Suit seeks to force Archives to get DOJ help in finding missing Secret Service ...
  12. Biden approval rating nears lowest level of presidency: poll
  13. Abortion politics roils Senate GOP 
  14. Guaranteed timeout: Toddler breaches White House fence
  15. 5 takeaways from Jim Jordan’s NYC hearing into Alvin Bragg and crime
  16. ABC, CNN anchors press Dominion over Fox News settlement: ‘What you didn’t ...
  17. Original COVID-19 shots no longer authorized
  18. Anti-vaccine activist RFK Jr. launches 2024 primary challenge against Biden
Load more

Video

See all Video