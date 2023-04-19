trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Defense

US announces Ukraine arms package amid concerns of ammunition shortages

by Laura Kelly - 04/19/23 2:48 PM ET
by Laura Kelly - 04/19/23 2:48 PM ET
Ukrainian soldiers ride atop an APC on the frontline in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Libkos)

The Biden administration on Wednesday announced $325 million in additional military assistance for Ukraine and that includes restocking what are reportedly dangerously low stockpiles of heavy artillery and munitions.

The weapons package comes directly from Department of Defense stocks, and includes more heavy artillery for U.S.-provided HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) that have allowed Ukrainian forces to attack Russian positions at a distance of about 50 miles.

Other weapons being sent to Ukraine include anti-tank TOW missiles; shoulder-mounted anti-tank missiles (AT4); anti-tank mines; 155 mm and 105 mm heavy artillery rounds; demolition munitions for obstacle clearing; undefined precision aerial munitions; and equipment for port and harbor security, maintenance and repair and spare parts and other field equipment.

The U.S. is also providing over nine million rounds of small arms ammunition, amid reports of Ukrainian forces on the frontline complaining of shortages in everything from heavy artillery to bullets. 

The U.S.-provided weapons package comes ahead of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin attending on Friday at Ramstein Air Base in Germany a meeting of 54 nations known as the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, which coordinates weapons supplies and assistance for Kyiv. 

The security package marks the 36th drawdown of assistance from Pentagon stockpiles, and follows a $2.6 billion package announced on April 4. 

Ukrainian forces are preparing to launch a counteroffensive against Russia that is viewed as critical to pushing out Russian forces from its occupation of Ukrainian territory, concentrated in the eastern part of the country, the south-east and the Crimean Peninsula. 

Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov reportedly wrote in a letter to his allied counterparts that Kyiv needs 250,000 artillery shells a month to shift the power dynamic on the battlefield. 

The weapons package also comes amid an intelligence crisis for the Pentagon, where leaked documents detailed U.S. assessments that Ukraine was running dangerously low on air defense missiles, and that the fighting is likely to stretch beyond 2023 in a grinding war of attrition. 

Tags Russia-Ukraine war US military support

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Defense News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Marjorie Taylor Greene silenced in committee after accusing Mayorkas of lying
  2. Centrists float fallback plan if Biden-McCarthy debt limit talks falter
  3. Judge tentatively OKs $725M Facebook settlement: How to apply for a payout
  4. The battle lines are being drawn for a war across East Asia involving Taiwan
  5. Watch live: Senate panel holds hearing on UFOs
  6. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. presidential bid backed by 14 percent of Biden ...
  7. Montana GOP caucus calls for censure of legislature’s only openly transgender ...
  8. Biggest winners and losers in the blockbuster Fox-Dominion settlement 
  9. 10 key questions for this week’s historic UFO hearing
  10. ABC, CNN anchors press Dominion over Fox News settlement: ‘What you didn’t ...
  11. Biden approval rating nears lowest level of presidency: poll
  12. Original COVID-19 shots no longer authorized
  13. Guaranteed timeout: Toddler breaches White House fence
  14. Abortion politics roils Senate GOP 
  15. Anti-vaccine activist RFK Jr. launches 2024 primary challenge against Biden
  16. Suit seeks to force Archives to get DOJ help in finding missing Secret Service ...
  17. 5 takeaways from Jim Jordan’s NYC hearing into Alvin Bragg and crime
  18. Bannon says anyone who trusts Elon Musk is ‘a fool’ after Carlson interview
Load more

Video

See all Video