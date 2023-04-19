Austin speaks with Israeli defense chief in wake of US document leak

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant last week following the leak of dozens of U.S. classified documents, Axios reported Wednesday.

Two Israeli officials told Axios that Austin and Gallant spoke last Thursday, with Austin reassuring his counterpart that the U.S. government was working to prevent additional leaks in the future. The outlet reported that the call happened after lower-level officials sent messages to reassure Israeli officials of the U.S. commitment to Israel following the leaks.

The Hill has reached out to the Pentagon and Israel’s defense ministry to confirm.

The documents leaked included information about the U.S. conducting spying operations on Israel and an assessment on Israel’s willingness to send military assistance to Ukraine.

Israel has been sending humanitarian aid and nonlethal support, but has sought to maintain a neutral stance in the war.

Israel also denied allegations made in another document that leaders of its Mossad intelligence service had encouraged agency staff and Israeli citizens to participate in March protests against the government’s proposed judicial reforms.

Those protests exploded after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sacked Gallant as his defense chief, a move he reversed earlier this month.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken maintained on Saturday that cooperation between the U.S. and its allies were not affected by the leaks, and President Biden has said he is not concerned by the contents of the materials.

White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said during a press briefing last week that the U.S. was “reaching out” to its allies and partners following the leaks.

A 21-year-old member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, Jack Teixeira, has been arrested in connection with the leak and has been charged with violating the Espionage Act and another law the bans the unauthorized removal of classified documents.

A hearing scheduled for Wednesday to determine whether he should remain jailed while awaiting trial was delayed to give the defense more time to prepare.