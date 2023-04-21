Abrams tanks to arrive in Germany for Ukrainian training within ‘weeks’

U.S. forces will start training Ukrainian troops to use the M1A1 Abrams tank by next month, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced Friday.

The American-made Abrams will arrive in Germany “in the next few weeks,” allowing Ukrainians to begin training, Austin told reporters following a meeting of defense officials at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

“All of this is huge progress. And I am confident that this equipment and the training that is accompanying it will put Ukraine’s forces in a position to continue to succeed on the battlefield,” he added.

Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, who spoke alongside Austin, said when the Abrams are delivered to Ukraine, it “will make a difference,” in the fight.

A U.S. official earlier told reporters traveling with Austin that the tanks — first pledged by the Biden administration last month — will arrive in Grafenwöhr, where roughly 250 Ukrainians will take part in a 10-week training course run by American troops, CNN reported.

Austin and Milley were in Germany to mark the one-year anniversary of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group. The organization, made up of defense leaders from roughly 50 countries, was set up to coordinate military assistance to Ukraine after Russia attacked the country in February 2022.

Following the 11th meeting of the group on Friday, Austin did not announce any new major weapons pledges but sought to reassure Kyiv of the West’s unflinching support of the embattled nation. He also said the group would focus on providing air defenses and ammunition to Ukraine.

The U.S. is sending some 31 Abrams to Ukraine after initially refusing to send the advanced tank. Biden administration officials argued the weapon was too complicated and costly for Ukraine to maintain and repair on the battlefield.

Washington eventually relented in January for a political agreement with Germany, in which Berlin would greenlight its Leopard 2 tanks to be sent to the country.

As part of that setup, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius on Friday announced a new hub to be created in Poland to repair the Leopard tanks sent to Ukraine.

Austin on Friday also sought to quell any friction between the U.S. and its allies caused by the recent major leak of U.S. classified documents.

At the top of the gathering and afterward, he acknowledged the incident, in which hundreds of secretive materials on the status of the war in Ukraine and intelligence on allies and adversaries made their way online.

“I take this matter extremely seriously. And we will continue to work closely with our deeply valued allies and partners,” Austin said.

He added that in speaking to allies and partners about the issue, he has “been struck by their solidarity and their commitment to reject efforts to divide us so nothing will fracture our unity or reduce our determination.”

The leak and subsequent fallout comes as Ukraine is gearing up for a crucial spring counteroffensive meant to take back territory in its south and east from the Russians.