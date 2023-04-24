trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Defense

Leaked documents show US asked Ukraine not to attack Russia on anniversary of invasion: report

by Stephen Neukam - 04/24/23 11:44 AM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 04/24/23 11:44 AM ET
Ukrainian soldiers wave atop a passing tank on the frontline in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Sunday, April 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Libkos)
Ukrainian soldiers wave atop a passing tank on the frontline in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Sunday, April 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Libkos)

Ukrainian officials held off on attacks in Russia on the anniversary of the start of the war in Eastern Europe after the urging of the U.S., according to a report from The Washington Post, which cited leaked NATO documents that surfaced over the last few months.

The head of Ukraine’s intelligence service, the HUR, instructed an officer to get ready for “mass strikes” on Feb. 24, the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion, according to a report from the National Security Agency that was included in the leaks. 

But American officials, worried about escalating the war with a strike in Russian territory and chancing an intense response, urged Ukrainian officials to back off the strike, according to the documents. A classified report circulated by the CIA two days before the anniversary of the war said the HUR “had agreed, at Washington’s request, to postpone strikes.”

The leaked documents showcase the extent to which U.S. officials are involved in shaping military policy in the war in Ukraine, throwing their weight around to avoid a strike.

The Hill has reached out to the CIA for comment on the report.

The U.S. has been the largest supporter of Ukraine in the war, providing tens of billions of dollars in military and economic support to the country as it tries to face back the invasion by Russia. The level of support from the U.S. government has begun to be a thorn issue in Congress, with a faction of Republicans souring on the U.S. spending on Ukraine.

The leaked documents, which reportedly show NATO intelligence on the war in Ukraine, have been at the center of a federal investigation. A 21-year-old Massachusetts Air National Guard member, Jack Teixeira, was arrested and charged with being the source of the leak last week.

Tags leaked documents russia ukraine Ukrainian war

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Defense News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Tucker Carlson and Fox News part ways
  2. Don Lemon out at CNN
  3. Hunter Biden demands ethics probe into Marjorie Taylor Greene
  4. GOP senator criticizes Fox News interviews with Trump 
  5. Dan Bongino parts ways with Fox News
  6. Student loan servicers brace for trouble with restart of payments
  7. Trump cheers Lemon’s CNN ouster
  8. GOP senators warn Trump’s legal problems a ‘bad look’ for the party in ...
  9. Fox stock sinks after Tucker Carlson departure
  10. Tucker Carlson’s last segment before exit: ‘We’ll be back’
  11. Trump: ‘Nixon had no support … I have great Jim Jordan’
  12. Haley celebrates Lemon’s CNN exit months after his controversial ...
  13. Five takeaways from the Fox News-Dominion settlement
  14. Tucker Carlson, Fox News ‘mutually agreed’ to part ways
  15. Chris Christie: ‘I am the viable Trump alternative’
  16. Fox News faces new legal threat from Smartmatic 
  17. Greene silencing leads to new pledges of civility
  18. McCarthy faces moment of truth in debt limit battle
Load more

Video

See all Video