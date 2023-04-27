trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Defense

Iran seizes Texas-bound oil tanker, Navy says

by Brad Dress - 04/27/23 10:59 AM ET
by Brad Dress - 04/27/23 10:59 AM ET

Iranian forces on Thursday seized a Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker that was bound for Texas, according to the U.S. Navy.

The Navy’s 5th Fleet said the oil tanker Advantage Sweet was seized by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in the Gulf of Oman, which lies between the Arabian Sea and the Strait of Hormuz.

The American naval fleet said the merchant ship issued a distress call, and the U.S. is monitoring the situation.

“Iran’s actions are contrary to international law and disruptive to regional security and stability,” the 5th Fleet said in a statement. “The Iranian government should immediately release the oil tanker.”

It was not immediately clear why the IRGC seized the vessel, but the U.S. says Iran has seized five commercial vessels in the Middle East in the past two years. The Gulf of Oman lies in the backyard waters of Iran.

Tensions between the U.S. and Iran have escalated after indirect talks over reviving a deal to halt Tehran’s nuclear buildup have largely failed.

Washington has also accused Iran of supplying explosive drones to Russia for use in the war against Ukraine.

The U.S. deploys boats and forces in the Middle East region to protect oil tankers and other traffic. Lately, those deployments have also included unmanned vessels, or drone boats.

Tags Iran Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps oil tanker Texas US

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Defense News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Meet the cheapest US states to buy a house
  2. GOP senators grow weary of Tuberville abortion stalemate on defense nominees
  3. Jim Justice files to run for Manchin’s Senate seat
  4. Tucker Carlson breaks silence after Fox ouster: ‘See you soon’
  5. Tucker Carlson’s disparaging comments about Fox leaders led to his ...
  6. House GOP passes debt limit package: Five takeaways
  7. Trump legal team asks House Intel for ‘legislative solution’ amid ...
  8. Trump targets McCain’s funeral in book: ‘Like his wars, it never ended’
  9. Senators unveil bipartisan proposal to require Supreme Court to adopt code of ...
  10. Khanna blames Feinstein absence for Senate vote to undo Biden truck rule
  11. Howard Stern weighs in on Tucker Carlson exit: He forgot he was ‘worker ...
  12. Senate votes to overturn Biden truck pollution limit
  13. Jerry Springer, TV host and Cincinnati mayor, dies at 79
  14. Pressure mounts on DeSantis to fight back harder against Trump
  15. These four House Republicans voted against the GOP debt limit bill
  16. DeSantis calls Disney lawsuit ‘political’
  17. Iran seizes Texas-bound oil tanker, Navy says
  18. Air Force suspends leaders of alleged leaker’s unit
Load more

Video

See all Video