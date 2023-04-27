Fort Lee renamed 150 years after Civil War to honor Black Army pioneers

Fort Lee, an Army base named for a Confederate general in the Civil War, was renamed Fort Gregg-Adams on Thursday in honor of two Black Army pioneers.

“I hope that this community will look with pride on the name Fort Gregg-Adams and that the name will instill pride in every soldier entering our mighty gates,” Lt. Gen. Arthur Gregg, one of the two new namesakes of the base, said at a redesignation ceremony, according to ABC News.

Gregg, who rose to the rank of three-star general during his more than three decades in the military, is the only living person in Army history to have a base named after him. He was the first Black lieutenant general in the Army.

The base was also named for the late Lt. Col. Charity Adams, who served as the first Black officer in the Women’s Army Auxiliary Corp and led the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion as it served in the European Theater during World War II.

“The Army is proud to honor these American heroes, who inspire hope and whose courage, dignity, patriotism and service exemplify the very best of the United States military,” Gen. Charles Hamilton said at Thursday’s ceremony.

The Virginia base was previously named for Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. It is one of nine Army bases being renamed to remove associations with the Confederacy, following the recommendations of a congressional Naming Commission.