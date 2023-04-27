Two Army helicopters crash in central Alaska, incident under investigation

Two Army helicopters from Fort Wainwright crashed while returning from a training flight on Thursday, according to an Army press release.

The AH-64 Apache helicopters from the 1st Attack Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment were involved in the crash near Healy, Alaska. Each helicopter had two people, a spokesperson for the U.S. Army Alaska said, according to The Associated Press.

He did not provide any other information.

A spokesperson for the Alaska State Troopers said the state agency was not involved in the response, AP reported.

First responders are on the scene, and the incident is under investigation, the Army wrote in the release. The unit is part of the Army’s 11th Airborne Division, also known as the Artic Angels.

It is the second helicopter crash in the state this year. Last month, nine people were killed when two Black Hawk helicopters with the Army’s 101st Airborne Division crashed during a training exercise in Kentucky.