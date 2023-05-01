trending:

Defense

Ukraine says it intercepted 15 Russian missiles over Kyiv

by Brad Dress - 05/01/23 10:53 AM ET
A woman holds the flag of Ukraine while looking over a row of destroyed Russian military vehicles on display at Maidan Square in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Kyiv authorities have banned mass gatherings in the capital through Thursday for fear of Russian missile attacks. Independence Day, like the six-month mark in the war, falls on Wednesday. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Russia launched another wave of mass strikes at the Ukrainian capitol of Kyiv overnight on Monday, but air defenses took down the cruise missiles and explosive drones, according to Ukraine.

Military officials in Kyiv said in a Telegram post that air raid alarms lasted about three hours as Russian bomber planes fired missiles and drones targeting the city.

Ukraine’s General Staff of the Armed Forces said on Facebook that Russia launched 18 missiles overnight across the country and 15 of the rockets were shot down by air defenses.

The city is still verifying an initial claim that all of the missiles and drones were shot down by Ukrainian air defenses, but officials said there were no casualties and no residential buildings or critical infrastructure were hit.

Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed in a Telegram post it carried out mass strikes on Ukraine’s military facilities overnight and that key targets were hit.

On Sunday, Russia also launched attacks against the cities of Kramatorsk, Kostyantynivka, and Pavlohrad, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, along with rocket strikes at Ukrainian troops and settlements.

The Russian strikes come after two Ukrainian drones struck an oil depot in the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

The attack burned down four oil tanks in the port city of Sevastopol, sending smoke wafting high into the sky over Crimea on Saturday.

Ukrainian citizens are still reeling from a Russian strike on Friday in the city of Uman in central Ukraine, which killed at least 23 people, including six children.

Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky said the city was “absolutely peaceful, known to the whole world for hosting tens of thousands of Hasidic pilgrims every year.”

“Only absolute evil can unleash such terror,” Zelensky said in a video address.

