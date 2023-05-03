Zelensky: Ukraine didn’t attack Putin or Moscow

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denied Russian accusations that his country attempted a drone attack aimed at assassinating President Vladimir Putin.

“We don’t attack Putin or Moscow. We fight on our territory. We’re defending our villages and cities,” Zelensky said Wednesday at a press conference with Nordic leaders in Helsinki.

Russian authorities earlier said it had shot down two drones late at night aimed Putin’s residence in the Kremlin.

It accused Ukraine of a “planned terrorist act and an attempt on the life of the President of the Russian Federation.”

The Russian claims could foreshadow a major escalation in Moscow’s now 14-month attack on Ukraine.

Kyiv is gearing up for a soon-to-be expected spring offensive meant to push Russian troops back from occupied areas of Ukraine.

Ahead of the offensive, Zelensky was in Finland to guarantee more lethal aid for his military.

He said Ukraine’s counteroffensive is coming “very soon,” and that this year “will be decisive … for victory.”