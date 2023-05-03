trending:

Defense

Zelensky: Ukraine didn’t attack Putin or Moscow

by Ellen Mitchell - 05/03/23 1:56 PM ET
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to the media at joint press conference with Slovakia’s Prime Minister Eduard Heger, Moldova’s President Maia Sandu, Slovenia’s Prime Minister Robert Golob and Croatia’s Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic during Bucha Summit in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denied Russian accusations that his country attempted a drone attack aimed at assassinating President Vladimir Putin. 

“We don’t attack Putin or Moscow. We fight on our territory. We’re defending our villages and cities,” Zelensky said Wednesday at a press conference with Nordic leaders in Helsinki. 

Russian authorities earlier said it had shot down two drones late at night aimed Putin’s residence in the Kremlin.

It accused Ukraine of a “planned terrorist act and an attempt on the life of the President of the Russian Federation.”

The Russian claims could foreshadow a major escalation in Moscow’s now 14-month attack on Ukraine. 

Kyiv is gearing up for a soon-to-be expected spring offensive meant to push Russian troops back from occupied areas of Ukraine. 

Ahead of the offensive, Zelensky was in Finland to guarantee more lethal aid for his military. 

He said Ukraine’s counteroffensive is coming “very soon,” and that this year “will be decisive … for victory.” 

Tags Russia-Ukraine war Vladimir Putin Volodymyr Zelensky Volodymyr Zelensky

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

