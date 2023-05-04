trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Defense

Role of US troops in Sudan to shift as Biden administration sees no quick end to fighting

by Ellen Mitchell - 05/04/23 4:31 PM ET
by Ellen Mitchell - 05/04/23 4:31 PM ET
FILE - Smoke rises in Khartoum, Sudan, on April 22, 2023. In the country's capital, Sudan's army and the paramilitary group known as the Rapid Support Forces have battled in the streets with automatic rifles, artillery and airstrikes. An AP journalist, waiting for a chance to leave the country, sheltered with a diverse group of more than a dozen people who hunkered down in a small hotel in central Khartoum. (AP Photo/Marwan Ali, File)
FILE – Smoke rises in Khartoum, Sudan, on April 22, 2023. In the country’s capital, Sudan’s army and the paramilitary group known as the Rapid Support Forces have battled in the streets with automatic rifles, artillery and airstrikes. An AP journalist, waiting for a chance to leave the country, sheltered with a diverse group of more than a dozen people who hunkered down in a small hotel in central Khartoum. (AP Photo/Marwan Ali, File)

The Defense Department’s help in evacuating U.S. citizens from Sudan is set to shift as the State Department’s mission there changes, Pentagon deputy spokesperson Sabrina Singh said Thursday. 

“We will make decisions about how and when to move U.S. forces when the conditions are right to do so,” Singh told reporters. She declined to say what changes were coming.  

Singh added that the U.S. military is still prepared to offer support in the country if asked. 

American troops, through U.S. Africa Command, have been helping U.S. citizens and others escape Sudan amid fighting between warring military factions in the country known as the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). 

Using the fast-transport ship USNS Brunswick — one of three Navy ships off the Sudanese coast — DOD has evacuated hundreds of people, including American citizens, nationals from allied and partner countries and locally employed staff across the Red Sea to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. 

More from The Hill: Hundreds of US citizens evacuated from Sudan amid conflict

Including overseas and overland operations, the U.S. government has evacuated more than 1,000 Americans since the start of the fighting. 

Singh said the Brunswick continues to operate near the Port of Sudan and is currently transporting about 200 people over to Jeddah.  

“Our force posture remains the same; it hasn’t changed,” she said, without saying whether the ship’s transit was its last.  

Earlier Thursday, U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said the Biden administration expects fighting in Sudan to continue as neither side has an incentive to seek peace. 

“The fighting in Sudan … is, we assess, likely to be protracted as both sides believe that they can win militarily and have few incentives to come to the negotiating table,” Haines told the Senate Armed Services Committee. 

“Both sides are seeking external sources of support, which, if successful, is likely to intensify the conflict and create a greater potential for spillover challenges in the region,” she added. 

U.S. soldiers escort American nationals to a U.S. Navy ship in Port Sudan on April 30. AP Photo/Smowal Abdalla

Haines also said the fighting has worsened the “already dire humanitarian conditions in Sudan,” forcing aid organizations to curtail operations. This, in turn, sets off massive refugee flows and aid needs in the entire region. 

“Even before the fighting started, roughly one-third of the population, or approximately 15.8 million people, required immediate assistance because of disease outbreaks, inflation, localized conflicts, internal displacement and weather-related food insecurity,” she noted. 

More from The Hill: ‘Die trying, or just die at home’: Civilians fleeing Sudan face impossible choice

Fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the RSF began April 15, with the battle primarily in the capital city of Khartoum. 

Both sides had earlier agreed to a seven-day cease-fire, but that has failed, with more than 550 people killed in the fighting, according to Sudan.  

Another 100,000 people have fled the country, according to the UN. 

Tags Avril Haines Defense Department Joe Biden Sabrina Singh Sudan U.S. Africa Command

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Defense News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. More than 50 House Republicans tear into VA secretary over debt bill claims
  2. Conservatives criticize liberal Supreme Court justices for ethics issues
  3. Prom crowning sparks divide at Ohio high school
  4. Trump says he will ‘probably attend’ E. Jean Carroll trial to ‘confront ...
  5. Chris Hayes calls CNN’s Trump town hall decision ‘hard to defend’
  6. Bartiromo responds to ex-producer’s claims
  7. CNN’s John King mocks Republicans over ‘stunning’ Biden tip
  8. Republican lawmakers to introduce national ‘stand your ground’ bill
  9. GOP megadonor covered tuition for child Clarence Thomas was raising ‘as a ...
  10. DeSantis signs bill targeting ‘discriminatory ESG’ in Florida
  11. Thomas biographer calls report on megadonor’s tuition payments ...
  12. GOP senators question drag queens in Navy outreach effort
  13. Inside a California proposal to pay $1.2 million in reparations to Black ...
  14. Who will replace Tucker Carlson at Fox News? Here are some top contenders
  15. Tucker Carlson floats moderating alternate GOP primary debate with Trump: report
  16. Feinstein says Senate ‘swiftly’ confirming court nominees in her absence
  17. Housing: New rule prompts criticism borrowers with good credit are being ...
  18. The Hunter Biden case: What you need to know
Load more

Video

See all Video