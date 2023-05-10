trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Defense

Top House Armed Services Dem blasts GOP colleagues for NDAA hold up

by Ellen Mitchell - 05/10/23 3:23 PM ET
by Ellen Mitchell - 05/10/23 3:23 PM ET
Rep. Adam Smith (D-Wash.)
Greg Nash
Rep. Adam Smith (D-Wash.) is seen prior to a t.v. interview near the House Chamber on Friday, January 27, 2023.

The top Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee on Wednesday ripped into his Republican colleagues for postponing a mark-up of the annual defense policy bill over the debate on the debt limit. 

Ranking member Adam Smith (D-Wash.) accused the GOP of taking the debt ceiling increase “hostage,” which he said will jeopardize national security. 

“There is no way to make the substantial cuts to discretionary spending the Republican majority is vaguely proposing without doing great harm to the defense budget and the national security of this country,” Smith said in a statement. 

“Their decision to delay the markup of the National Defense Authorization Act is but the first of what will be many clear indications of these realities,” he added. 

House Armed Services Committee Republicans on Tuesday announced the panel was pushing back plans to mark up the fiscal 2024 NDAA, set to start this week, though they did not offer an explanation at the time. 

“Providing for our nation’s defense is the most important responsibility that Congress has been tasked with under the U.S. Constitution,” Chairman Mike Rogers (R-Ala.), said in a statement. “I look forward to beginning the FY24 NDAA process in the near future to fulfill this critical responsibility and strengthen our national security.” 

The House committee appears not to have set a new date to consider the bill, which subcommittees were meant to debate their portions of beginning on Thursday. The full committee was then slated to debate its version of the NDAA on May 23. The Senate Armed Services Committee has also delayed considering its version of the defense bill over the debt ceiling debate. The panel planned to take up the legislation later this month but will now consider it in mid-June. 

The issue centers around House Republican-passed legislation that would raise the debt ceiling and cap government funding at fiscal 2022 levels, all aimed at curbing spending and rolling back several Biden administration actions.  

But President Biden and White House officials have been adamant that Congress instead raise the debt ceiling without conditions. 

Biden and the top four congressional leaders, including Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), on Tuesday met to figure out a path forward to avoid the nation defaulting on its debts, but came away with no solution.  

Treasury Department Secretary Janet Yellen last week told lawmakers the U.S. could default by June 1. 

Tags Adam Smith Adam Smith debt ceiling Janet Yellen Joe Biden Joe Biden Mike Rogers Mike Rogers NDAA

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Defense News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Christie slams Trump’s ‘ridiculous’ response to E. Jean Carroll verdict
  2. Musk on Tucker Carlson’s Twitter show announcement: ‘We have not signed a ...
  3. George Santos in custody on 13 federal charges
  4. Democrats have sinking feeling: Trump could beat Biden 
  5. Schumer seeks to drive wedge in GOP: McCarthy was ‘lone holdout’ on default
  6. Biden says he’s considering 14th Amendment as debt ceiling option
  7. George Santos pleads not guilty to federal charges
  8. Former Trump press secretary says harassment was ‘really bad’
  9. George Santos and life in deceptive times
  10. McConnell breaks with Tuberville over blanket hold on military nominees
  11. GOP border bill would gut pathways to asylum 
  12. Ex-DC officer rips CNN for Trump town hall: He ‘tried to get me killed’
  13. Here’s what Trump’s 2024 GOP rivals have said about the E. Jean Carroll ...
  14. Tucker Carlson tweet announcing new Twitter show tops 100 million views 
  15. Biden rule limits asylum as White House grapples with end of Title 42
  16. How the 14th Amendment could solve the debt crisis
  17. DeSantis won the first round against Disney: He should have walked away
  18. Manchin says he will vote against Biden’s EPA nominees
Load more

Video

See all Video