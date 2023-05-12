trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Defense

Army training base Fort Benning renamed Fort Moore

by Julia Shapero - 05/12/23 7:44 AM ET
by Julia Shapero - 05/12/23 7:44 AM ET
The children of Lt. Gen. Hal and Julia Moore join the command team at what's now Fort Moore during the unveiling the new sign, Thursday morning, May 11, 2023, at Doughboy Stadium in Fort Moore, Ga. The Army's training hub in Georgia was renamed Fort Moore from Fort Benning during a ceremony Thursday, replacing the name of a Confederate officer that had adorned the base for more than a century with that of a decorated Vietnam War commander and his wife. (Mike Haskey/Ledger-Enquirer via AP)
The children of Lt. Gen. Hal and Julia Moore join the command team at what’s now Fort Moore during the unveiling the new sign, Thursday morning, May 11, 2023, at Doughboy Stadium in Fort Moore, Ga. The Army’s training hub in Georgia was renamed Fort Moore from Fort Benning during a ceremony Thursday, replacing the name of a Confederate officer that had adorned the base for more than a century with that of a decorated Vietnam War commander and his wife. (Mike Haskey/Ledger-Enquirer via AP)

The U.S. Army training base Fort Benning was renamed Fort Moore on Thursday, as part of a larger effort by the military to remove associations with the Confederacy.

The Georgia base, which was previously named for Confederate general Henry L. Benning, was redesignated in honor of Lt. Gen. Harold “Hal” Moore and his wife, Julia “Julie” Moore.

“Together, Hal and Julie Moore embody the very best of our military and the very best of our nation,” Maj. Gen. Curtis A. Buzzard, the base’s commanding general, said at Thursday’s ceremony, according to an Army press release.

“They were dedicated to their country, committed to their family, and inspired generations of Soldiers to follow in their footsteps,” Buzzard added.

Harold Moore commanded the 7th Cavalry Regiment stationed at the base during the Vietnam War, while his wife served as an advocate for military families.

“We believe the redesignation of Fort Benning is unique in that, by Hal and Julie Moore’s example, the Army continues to recognize Army Families as essential to Army readiness and mission accomplishment,” retired Army Col. David Moore, the couple’s son, said on Thursday.

“Fort Moore stands alone since this rededication is not solely about a name or one person’s achievements – but, instead, is about personal character, represented by Army values, reinforcing the fundamental truth that Soldiers fight as a team,” he added.

The base’s redesignation comes as Fort Hood was renamed Fort Cavazos on Tuesday and Fort Lee was renamed Fort Gregg-Adams last month to similarly remove associations with their original Confederate namesakes.

Tags David Moore Fort Benning Fort Moore Harold Moore Henry L. Benning Julia Moore US Army

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Defense News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP senators disavow Trump on debt ceiling, signaling growing rift
  2. Frustration at CNN boils over with Trump town hall 
  3. Suddenly, a Biden-Trump rematch doesn’t seem so inevitable
  4. FBI declines GOP subpoena on Biden ‘alleged criminal scheme’
  5. El Niño’s arrival is imminent and there’s a 90% chance it lasts all ...
  6. George Santos owns up to theft charges in Brazil, signs deal to avoid ...
  7. Head of NSA, Cyber Command expected to resign
  8. Kaitlan Collins calls Trump town hall a ‘major inflection point’ ahead of ...
  9. GOP senator says he won’t support Trump in 2024: ‘Where do I begin?’
  10. McCarthy says he’ll call FBI director over subpoena in Biden probe
  11. Christie slams Trump’s ‘ridiculous’ response to E. Jean Carroll verdict
  12. Federal judge rules adults ages 18-20 cannot be blocked from purchasing handguns
  13. Here are the top four areas of debt ceiling compromise the GOP is eyeing
  14. Tucker Carlson’s Twitter plans amplify tensions with Fox News
  15. Five takeaways from Trump’s CNN town hall
  16. DOJ seeks to stop Trump deposition in Strzok, Page lawsuit
  17. Trump’s pledge for Ukraine peace met with doubt, derision
  18. The Hill’s Morning Report — Debt limit talks postponed
Load more

Video

See all Video