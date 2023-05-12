Army training base Fort Benning renamed Fort Moore

The U.S. Army training base Fort Benning was renamed Fort Moore on Thursday, as part of a larger effort by the military to remove associations with the Confederacy.

The Georgia base, which was previously named for Confederate general Henry L. Benning, was redesignated in honor of Lt. Gen. Harold “Hal” Moore and his wife, Julia “Julie” Moore.

“Together, Hal and Julie Moore embody the very best of our military and the very best of our nation,” Maj. Gen. Curtis A. Buzzard, the base’s commanding general, said at Thursday’s ceremony, according to an Army press release.

“They were dedicated to their country, committed to their family, and inspired generations of Soldiers to follow in their footsteps,” Buzzard added.

Harold Moore commanded the 7th Cavalry Regiment stationed at the base during the Vietnam War, while his wife served as an advocate for military families.

“We believe the redesignation of Fort Benning is unique in that, by Hal and Julie Moore’s example, the Army continues to recognize Army Families as essential to Army readiness and mission accomplishment,” retired Army Col. David Moore, the couple’s son, said on Thursday.

“Fort Moore stands alone since this rededication is not solely about a name or one person’s achievements – but, instead, is about personal character, represented by Army values, reinforcing the fundamental truth that Soldiers fight as a team,” he added.

The base’s redesignation comes as Fort Hood was renamed Fort Cavazos on Tuesday and Fort Lee was renamed Fort Gregg-Adams last month to similarly remove associations with their original Confederate namesakes.