US jets intercept six Russian warplanes near Alaska

U.S. fighter jets last week intercepted six Russian aircraft near Alaskan airspace as American troops held large-scale military drills in the state, according to the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).

NORAD “detected, tracked, positively identified and intercepted” Russian TU-95 bombers, IL-78 tankers and SU-35 fighter jets operating in and near the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) on May 11, the command revealed in a Saturday statement.

The Russian flights, which did not enter American or Canadian airspace, took place during several planned large-scale U.S. military training exercises within Alaska.

But NORAD described the intercept as routine and said they were not seen as a threat because such Russian activity in the ADIZ occurs regularly.

Since 2007, “NORAD has seen a yearly average of approximately six to seven intercepts of Russian military aircraft in the ADIZ. These numbers have varied each year from as high as 15 to as low as zero,” according to the statement.

The U.S. aircraft involved in the intercept included F-16 and F-22 fighter jets, KC-135 Stratotankers and E-3 AWACS, NORAD said.

U.S. fighter jets last intercepted two Russian warplanes near Alaska in April.

Prior to that, American planes intercepted four Russian aircraft near Alaska in February. That incident was notable as it was the second time Kremlin aircraft were in the area in two days.

Tensions between Washington and Moscow remain high due to Russia’s war in Ukraine.