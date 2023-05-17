trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Defense

Pentagon’s top policy official to step down in July

by Ellen Mitchell - 05/17/23 4:13 PM ET
by Ellen Mitchell - 05/17/23 4:13 PM ET
The Pentagon is seen in this aerial view made through an airplane window in Washington, Jan. 26, 2020.
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File
FILE – The Pentagon is seen in this aerial view made through an airplane window in Washington, Jan. 26, 2020.

Top Pentagon policy official Colin Kahl is set to leave his role in mid-July after two years in the building, the Defense Department confirmed Wednesday. 

Kahl, who in 2021 was narrowly confirmed by the Senate after Republican members banded together to try to oppose him, will return to his former role as tenured professor at Stanford University, an official familiar with his plans told The Hill. 

Under an agreement with Stanford, Kahl took a two-year leave of absence while he served as the Department of Defense’s (DOD) undersecretary for policy. That leave was set to be up in April, but Kahl extended it until summer to support Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and President Biden in the run-up to the NATO leaders summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, the official said. 

NBC News first reported on Kahl’s impending departure, with Deputy Undersecretary for Policy Sasha Baker to take over the role in an acting capacity. 

“Since his appointment, Dr. Kahl has been a trusted adviser and a resolute leader in our mission to safeguard American interests, both inside the Pentagon and across the interagency,” Austin said in a statement announcing Kahl’s departure.  

“His strategic insights, deep understanding of international relations, and staunch commitment to strengthening our national defense have been crucial in shaping our policies, seizing geopolitical opportunities, and tackling a range of challenges around the world,” he added. 

While the Pentagon’s top policymaker, Kahl has played a key part in shaping DOD’s National Defense Strategy and synchronizing billions of dollars in military aid delivered to Ukraine.  

But he has faced harsh criticism from Republicans on Capitol Hill, with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), on Wednesday tweeting that the official’s departure was “a good day for America.”

Two years ago, during Kahl’s confirmation process, Republicans unified against him over tweets lambasting Trump administration officials and policies, as well as his support for the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. 

At the time, Kahl apologized for the “disrespectful” language in his tweets, pledging to approach the Pentagon job in a nonpartisan way. 

The Senate eventually confirmed Kahl in a narrow 49-45 vote in April 2021, with no Republicans in the chamber voting for him. 

Prior to serving as the Pentagon’s No. 3 official, Kahl was national security adviser to then-Vice President Biden from October 2014 to January 2017. He also served as the Pentagon’s deputy assistant secretary for the Middle East from 2009 to 2011 under the Obama administration. 

“I have personally valued Colin’s leadership and counsel, and I have been continually impressed by his seriousness of purpose, his commitment to America’s national security, and his reverence for public service,” Austin said. “Our Department is stronger and better prepared for future security challenges because of Colin’s distinguished service.” 

Tags Colin Kahl Joe Biden Lloyd Austin

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Defense News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Texas passes bill stripping authority from cities
  2. Boomers and millennials fight for homes as housing market cools
  3. Five takeaways from elections in Kentucky, Pennsylvania and Florida
  4. House votes to send Santos expulsion resolution to Ethics Committee
  5. Jim Jordan, Mike Turner threaten CIA subpoena in Hunter Biden letter inquiry
  6. Pause on student loan payments about to end for millions
  7. Florida New College students organize alternative graduation after DeSantis ...
  8. Democrats call on Judiciary GOP to probe DeSantis's election police
  9. Marjorie Taylor Greene moves to impeach FBI director, US attorney for DC
  10. Bipartisan group calls for investigation into Comer’s remarks about missing ...
  11. ‘Stop, stop’: GOP bashes Biden for taking off during debt showdown
  12. DeSantis sees both endorsed candidates lose
  13. Democratic senators urge Biden to use 14th Amendment to raise debt limit
  14. Trump loses key player on Mar-a-Lago legal team
  15. Student loan forgiveness: What to know as the Supreme Court mulls case
  16. DeSantis signs transgender bathroom bill, bans gender-affirming care, expands ...
  17. Jittery Democrats worried about Biden debt ceiling concessions
  18. Musk defends attack on Soros: ‘Calm down people’
Load more

Video

See all Video