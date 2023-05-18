trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Defense

Investigation into suicides on US Navy ship reveals service failures, turns eyes toward leadership 

by Julia Mueller - 05/18/23 9:58 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 05/18/23 9:58 PM ET
USS George Washington arrives at Naval Station Norfolk as part of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9 following its forward deployment in Japan. Washington’s arrival to Norfolk is part of a three-carrier swap with USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Bryan Mai)

An investigation into a string of suicides of U.S. Navy sailors assigned to the USS George Washington has revealed failures in the working and living conditions at naval shipyards, leading to recommendations for improvements in mental health services, food and housing.

“The conditions experienced by those assigned to the USS GEORGE WASHINGTON and MARMC are not the result of any act or inaction by any single leader. Collectively, Navy senior leadership, officer and civilian, let our standards slip — and in so doing we let our people down,” said Navy Chief Adm. Michael Gilday and Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro in a memo.

The investigation looked into the “Quality of Service” — which the report defines as both “quality of life” and “quality of work” — aboard the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, which was undergoing Refueling and Complex Overhaul.

The Navy’s probe follows the deaths of seven sailors assigned to the ship over a 12-month period. Four of the deaths were confirmed suicides, three of which occurred within a week in April of last year. Two more

An earlier probe found that the sailors’ deaths were independent events “with no direct correlation between them,” but identified “some common quality of life challenges” for crews of aircraft carriers undergoing the Refueling and Complex Overhaul process and directed the more wide-ranging quality of service investigation, according to the report. 

“In 2021 and 2022, the Inspector General received seven complaints relating to USS George Washington to include allegations of uninhabitable living conditions, safety violations, unfair treatment, mistreatment of Sailors, mishandling of a sexual assault case, BAS (pay and entitlements), and fraternization,” reads the report. 

Gilday and Del Toro’s memo outlines the Navy’s priorities for improving quality of service, including that “every sailor deserves” free high-speed WiFi in housing and recreation centers, affordable and nutritious food, and “a deliberate strategy for strengthening their mental and physical health.” 

Sailors also deserve “the opportunity to go to sea” and “the opportunity to live off the ship while in an industrial environment,” according to the memo. 

“Our success will be dependent on every leader, at every level, asking one question every day: Are we asking our people to overcome something they shouldn’t have to overcome?” Gilday and Del Toro wrote.

The national suicide and crisis lifeline is available by calling or texting 988. There is also an online chat at 988lifeline.org.

Tags George Washington Michael Gilday Navy sailors suicides USS George Washington

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Defense News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Freedom Caucus says ‘no further discussion’ on debt ceiling until Senate ...
  2. Texas, Florida laws have Latinos rethinking where they live
  3. Boebert defends husband amid divorce filing: ‘He didn’t “sick dogs” on ...
  4. Tensions flare in ‘weaponization’ panel hearing with sidelined FBI agents 
  5. Cruz opens a probe into Anheuser-Busch over Dylan Mulvaney partnership
  6. Miami mayor says DeSantis ‘personal vendetta’ with Disney is costing state
  7. Bill Barr says classified documents probe could leave Trump ‘very exposed’
  8. Exclusive — Haley to DeSantis: ‘Welcome to the race, we’ve been waiting’
  9. McCarthy shifts, voices new confidence in debt ceiling deal
  10. Texas passes bill stripping authority from cities
  11. Greene plans to file articles of impeachment against Biden
  12. The Supreme Court may soon reverse a core legal tenet
  13. Abbott confirms first bus of migrants has arrived in Colorado
  14. Florida Republican moves to expel Schiff from Congress
  15. Bowman rips Greene for ‘reckless,’ ‘dangerous’ remarks about Capitol ...
  16. Tuberville finds himself at center of storm on abortion, white nationalism
  17. Pence ‘not terribly surprised’ to see Disney cancel Florida contract amid ...
  18. Democrats warn Biden against cutting debt ceiling deal with McCarthy
Load more

Video

See all Video