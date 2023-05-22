trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Defense

Ukraine says it still controls small part of Bakhmut

by Brad Dress - 05/22/23 10:45 AM ET
by Brad Dress - 05/22/23 10:45 AM ET
In this grab taken from video released by Prigozhin Press Service on Saturday, May 20, 2023, Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Wagner Group military company members wave a Russian national and Wagner flag atop a damaged building in Bakhmut, Ukraine. The head of the Russian private army claims his forces have taken control of the city (Prigozhin Press Service via AP)

Ukrainian leaders on Monday again denied that Russia has taken full control of Bakhmut, stressing their forces still hold a small part of the city despite Moscow’s claims of complete victory.

Russian private military company Wagner Group first claimed control over Bakhmut Saturday, which was later confirmed by Russia’s Ministry of Defense.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denied Sunday that Russia had taken over the city during brief remarks with allied world leaders at the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima, Japan.

Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said in a Telegram post that Ukrainian troops still hold facilities and areas in the southwestern part of the city, though she acknowledged “the enemy is sweeping the areas of the city under his control.”

“The struggle for dominant heights continues on the flanks — the north and south of the suburbs,” Maliar said. “Our fighters do not give the enemy the opportunity to gain a foothold there.”

Col. Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi, who heads Ukraine’s ground forces, said recent Ukrainian advances have given his troops control of the outskirts of the city.

“In the future, this will give us the opportunity to enter the city when the operational situation at the front changes,” Syrskyi said on Telegram.

Over the weekend, Wagner Group head Yevgeny Prigozhin shared images of soldiers planting the Russian flag and a Wagner flag atop shattered ruins of Bakhmut.

Wagner Group has led the bloody assault on the eastern city, sending waves of soldiers, including those recruited from prisons, toward Ukrainian lines in order to make incremental advances.

The battle of Bakhmut has seen some of the fiercest fighting so far and is the war’s longest battle, dragging on for more than half a year. Most of the city has been shelled into complete ruins.

“For today, Bakhmut is only in our hearts,” Zelensky said during a meeting Sunday with President Biden in Hiroshima. “There is nothing in this place.”

For months, Ukrainian and Russian forces were fighting block-by-block for small advances, which came at a huge cost for both sides. The U.S. has estimated that 100,000 Russian soldiers may have been killed or wounded in Bakhmut.

On Telegram, Maliar said the defense of Bakhmut completed its “military tasks.”

“The offensive potential of the enemy has been significantly reduced, huge losses have been inflicted on the enemy, we have gained time for certain actions,” she wrote.

Tags Bakhmut Hanna Mailar Ministry of Defense Oleksandry Syrski Russia Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky Volodymyr Zelensky Wagner Group

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Defense News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy’s PR strategy on debt ceiling gets results
  2. Does God exist? Only half of Americans say a definite yes
  3. Trump on Tim Scott: ‘Big step up’ from DeSantis
  4. Colorado River basin states reach agreement on water cutbacks
  5. MLK’s daughter jabs Cruz over NAACP Florida travel advisory
  6. NAACP issues travel warning in Florida: the state ‘has become hostile to ...
  7. GOP Rep. Byron Donalds on NAACP’s Florida travel advisory: ‘This is ...
  8. How an 81-year-old fisherman’s quest could transform public riverbed access ...
  9. Bowman says he will ‘stay as far away’ from Greene as possible
  10. Biden says he thinks he has authority to use 14th Amendment on debt ceiling
  11. Delaware Sen. Tom Carper to retire at end of term 
  12. South Carolina Democrats demand apology from GOP governor for ‘hunt them with ...
  13. Will Ukraine’s offensive model Desert Storm or the Battle of the Bulge?
  14. Tim Scott announces bid for 2024 GOP presidential nomination
  15. Who is Tim Scott, the latest 2024 Republican presidential candidate?
  16. G7 calls on China to pressure Russia to end Ukraine war
  17. Thune to endorse Tim Scott’s 2024 presidential bid
  18. Congressional Democrats beg Biden to nullify their existence
Load more

Video

See all Video