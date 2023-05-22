trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Defense

US signs security pact with Papua New Guinea to counter China’s Pacific influence

by Brad Dress - 05/22/23 12:11 PM ET
by Brad Dress - 05/22/23 12:11 PM ET
Secretary of State Antony Blinken
Greg Nash
Secretary of State Antony Blinken answers a question during a Senate Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs to discuss the President’s the FY 2024 budget for the Department on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

The United States on Monday signed a new security agreement with the island nation of Papua New Guinea as Washington seeks to counter China’s ambitions in the Indo-Pacific region.

The Defense Cooperation Agreement enhances and modernizes an old security pact between the nations, increasing bilateral and multilateral exercises and improving the capabilities of the U.S. to respond to emergency situations.

Another agreement reached Monday expands efforts to address maritime threats, including illegal fishing and smuggling operations. The pact, similar to those forged with other partner nations in the Indo-Pacific, allows U.S. Coast Guard officers to board and search ships suspected of illegal activities.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken signed the agreement in the country’s capital of Port Moresby on Monday.

Blinken said the two countries have a “deep and rich shared history.”

“The work that we’re doing together to try to shape the future could not be more important, could not be more timely,” Blinken said ahead of the signing with Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape.

Blinken traveled to Papua New Guinea in the place of President Biden, who canceled what would have been the first visit from a sitting U.S. president to a Pacific country. Biden returned to Washington to work to resolve the debt ceiling crisis.

The security agreement also includes a U.S. commitment of more than $12 million of equipment.

Some Papua New Guinea citizens have protested the security agreement, expressing concern about the increasing militarization of the region.

Marape said the meeting with Blinken was “historic” and could foster important growth in his country.

“That’s why across [the] country we are here to get to develop our country to be better developed and not where we are today,” Marape said in his public remarks.

The U.S. has been expanding its influence in the Indo-Pacific over growing concerns about Chinese encroachment in the region, including a possible invasion of the self-governing island nation Taiwan.

Washington recently announced the expansion of more rotating military bases in the Philippines and has forged an agreement with Australia to boost submarine patrols and the naval capabilities of Canberra.

China has reacted with anger over the expanding military presence of the U.S. and its allies, which Beijing has called hostile and an aggressive military push.

The U.S. also announced a wide range of other initiatives with Papua New Guinea, including efforts to address climate change.

Tags Antony Blinken Antony Blinken Department of State James Marape Joe Biden Papua New Guinea Port Moresby

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Defense News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy’s PR strategy on debt ceiling gets results
  2. Does God exist? Only half of Americans say a definite yes
  3. Colorado River basin states reach agreement on water cutbacks
  4. Trump on Tim Scott: ‘Big step up’ from DeSantis
  5. MLK’s daughter jabs Cruz over NAACP Florida travel advisory
  6. NAACP issues travel warning in Florida: the state ‘has become hostile to ...
  7. GOP Rep. Byron Donalds on NAACP’s Florida travel advisory: ‘This is ...
  8. Delaware Sen. Tom Carper to retire at end of term 
  9. Biden says he thinks he has authority to use 14th Amendment on debt ceiling
  10. G7 calls on China to pressure Russia to end Ukraine war
  11. How an 81-year-old fisherman’s quest could transform public riverbed access ...
  12. Bowman says he will ‘stay as far away’ from Greene as possible
  13. South Carolina Democrats demand apology from GOP governor for ‘hunt them with ...
  14. Who is Tim Scott, the latest 2024 Republican presidential candidate?
  15. Tim Scott announces bid for 2024 GOP presidential nomination
  16. Will Ukraine’s offensive model Desert Storm or the Battle of the Bulge?
  17. Thune to endorse Tim Scott’s 2024 presidential bid
  18. Congressional Democrats beg Biden to nullify their existence
Load more

Video

See all Video