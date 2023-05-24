trending:

US officials believe Ukraine was likely responsible for Kremlin drone attack: report

by Brad Dress - 05/24/23 4:26 PM ET
A view of the Moscow Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (AP Photo)

U.S. officials believe that Ukraine was likely behind the failed drone attack on the Kremlin earlier this month, along with a number of other killings and incursions on Russian territory, according to reports.

Intelligence officials do not know which unit was behind the drone attack and it’s unclear if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky knew about it beforehand, The New York Times reported.

The U.S. has based its assessment off intercepted communications with both Ukraine and Russia, The Times reported, and has a low confidence in that estimate because it has yet to identify which specific unit was behind the attack.

The Hill has reached out to the White House and the Defense Department for comment.

The May 3 attack saw two drones attack the Kremlin in Moscow, but they caused little damage before Russia disabled them.

Ukraine has denied involvement in the drone attack, as it has for alleged attacks on Russian soil.

Russia has repeatedly blamed Ukraine for the drone attack along with the U.S., which it sees as more than just a strategic partner for Kyiv and involved in the war.

According to The Times, U.S. officials also believe a pro-Ukraine group was behind the attack on the Nord Stream oil pipelines last year, a crucial source of revenue for Russia.

Intelligence officials additionally believe Ukraine is behind the bombing that killed Russian military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky, incursions into Russian territory from pro-Ukrainian groups and the killing of Daria Dugina, the daughter of a Kremlin ally, last year.

U.S. officials said some Ukrainian covert operations work largely independently and do not always have the sign off from Zelensky, according to The Times.

Washington has sought to stop the war in Ukraine from escalating further and has asked Ukraine not to strike inside Russian territory when providing new weapons and equipment.

