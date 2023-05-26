Austin touts US seapower in Indo-Pacific, aid to Ukraine in speech to Navy graduates

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday touted American seapower and teamwork in the tense Indo-Pacific region, as well as among NATO allies amid Russia’s war in Ukraine as he addressed graduates at the U.S. Naval Academy’s commencement.

“America’s seapower lets us sail and fly, and operate alongside our unrivaled network of allies and partners, from the South China Sea, to the Gulf of Aden, to the Caribbean. It lets us project power around the world,” Austin said at the ceremony in Annapolis, Md. “It helps us secure the sea lanes for the free movement of people, goods, and ideas.”

More than 1,000 graduates make up the U.S. Naval Academy’s class of 2023, who will now move on for more advanced training and eventual deployment with the Marines or Navy.

This year’s graduates will enter the force as the U.S. has increased its presence in the Indo-Pacific amid heightened tensions with China, which historically sees self-governed Taiwan as part of the mainland and is building up its own military installations across the region.

Washington has increased security partnerships with the Philippines and Papa New Guinea, and plans to step up military drills in the region with both nations.

On Friday, Austin also noted the partnership with Australia and the U.K., which is working to shore up Australia’s defense in the Indo-Pacific

“Your mission and your leadership will be at the very heart of America’s work to forge a more open, more peaceful 21st Century,” he said. “The American flag atop a U.S. Navy ship has long been the symbol of hope for a more free and secure world.”

Austin also mentioned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, saying U.S. sailors “are operating shoulder-to-shoulder” with NATO allies.

“The Navy has helped to expand Ukraine’s maritime capabilities as Ukraine fights against Russia’s cruel and reckless war of choice,” he told the Navy’s 2023 graduates.

While he noted several critical battles that U.S. Navy sailors have fought, including Iwo Jima in World War II, Austin said the sea force has been historically most powerful in preventing wars and violence.

“They deterred conflict, they kept the watch and they reminded the world what America stands for,” he said.

The Pentagon chief said graduates will now “deploy forward” and “ travel the globe to defend our democracy.”

“And you will learn that the lifeblood of the rules-based international order is actually seawater,” Austin said. “You will defend our democracy with honor, courage and commitment.”