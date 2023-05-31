trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Defense

Austin, Milley scrap Pride Month drag show at Nevada air base

by Julia Mueller - 05/31/23 10:10 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 05/31/23 10:10 PM ET
The Pentagon seal in the Pentagon Briefing Room. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley are cancelling a planned Pride Month drag show at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada, according to reports.

NBC News was first to report, citing officials, that the Pentagon leaders told the Air Force, which approved the event, that Defense Department policy doesn’t allow for funding drag shows on bases.

The show, which would have been the third annual drag show held at Nellis, is now forced to cancel or move off base, according to CNN.

“Consistent with Secretary Austin’s congressional testimony, the Air Force will not host drag events at its installations or facilities. Commanders have been directed to either cancel or relocate these events to an off-base location,” an Air Force official said to both outlets.

The show was reportedly planned for June 1, the first day of Pride Month, in recognition of the LGBTQ community.

Austin told the House Armed Services Committee during a hearing in March that “drag shows are not something that the Department of Defense supports or funds.” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) questioned Milley and Austin about the planned Nellis event, citing the comments before the committee.

Republicans have appeared to latch onto drag shows, arguing against them and other LGBTQ events on military bases and naval ships, concerning LGBTQ and transgender rights groups.

Tags CNN drag shows Gen. Mark Milley House Armed Services Committee Joint Chiefs of Staff LGBTQ community LGBTQ rights Lloyd Austin Lloyd Austin Mark Milley Matt Gaetz NBC News Nevada Pride Month U.S. Air Force U.S. Department of Defense

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Defense News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump pledges to end birthright citizenship on first day in office
  2. Rand Paul to force Senate vote on potential cuts to Social Security, Medicare 
  3. Debt ceiling vote recap: McCarthy lauds deal, pledges to get more work done
  4. House passes bill to raise debt ceiling
  5. Republicans and Democrats who bucked party leaders by voting no
  6. Gaetz: Passing debt deal without Republican majority would ‘likely trigger an ...
  7. Chick-fil-A’s DEI leader sparks calls for boycott
  8. Special counsel subpoenas Trump White House staffers over Krebs firing: report
  9. What House passage of debt ceiling deal signifies: 5 takeaways
  10. Greene says McCarthy will release Jan. 6 tapes to three more outlets
  11. Trump slams his former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany
  12. House gets debt ceiling bill over key procedural hurdle — with Democratic help
  13. Ocasio-Cortez says she’s voting against debt limit bill
  14. Amazon workers planning walkout at Seattle headquarters
  15. ‘No’ votes: These House Republicans say they will vote against debt ceiling ...
  16. Danny Masterson convicted of 2 counts of rape, ‘That ’70s Show’ actor ...
  17. Utah Republican announces resignation from Congress
  18. First Republican publicly supports ousting McCarthy as Speaker
Load more

Video

See all Video