Austin, Milley scrap Pride Month drag show at Nevada air base

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley are cancelling a planned Pride Month drag show at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada, according to reports.

NBC News was first to report, citing officials, that the Pentagon leaders told the Air Force, which approved the event, that Defense Department policy doesn’t allow for funding drag shows on bases.

The show, which would have been the third annual drag show held at Nellis, is now forced to cancel or move off base, according to CNN.

“Consistent with Secretary Austin’s congressional testimony, the Air Force will not host drag events at its installations or facilities. Commanders have been directed to either cancel or relocate these events to an off-base location,” an Air Force official said to both outlets.

The show was reportedly planned for June 1, the first day of Pride Month, in recognition of the LGBTQ community.

Austin told the House Armed Services Committee during a hearing in March that “drag shows are not something that the Department of Defense supports or funds.” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) questioned Milley and Austin about the planned Nellis event, citing the comments before the committee.

Republicans have appeared to latch onto drag shows, arguing against them and other LGBTQ events on military bases and naval ships, concerning LGBTQ and transgender rights groups.