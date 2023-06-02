trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Defense

US looking to Japan to buy TNT for Ukraine artillery: report

by Brad Dress - 06/02/23 11:02 AM ET
by Brad Dress - 06/02/23 11:02 AM ET

The U.S. is reportedly looking to buy TNT from Japan in an effort to boost the production of artillery shells for Ukraine ahead of an expected counteroffensive against Russian forces.

Tokyo has a policy not to provide lethal weapons overseas but is willing to make an exception for the shipment of TNT because it is not only a military-use product, Reuters reported.

If the deal goes through, the U.S. would plug a Japanese company that produces TNT into a supply chain delivering explosives to American munition production plants, according to Reuters, which cited a person familiar with the matter.

Once at production plants, TNT can then be fitted into 155 millimeter artillery shells.

The war in Ukraine has challenged U.S. defense production, as Ukrainian troops use up vast amounts of munitions, particularly 155 mm shells, in the conflict with Russia.

The Pentagon began significantly increasing spending on artillery shell production this year as it seeks a major overhaul of the process to better support Ukraine and prepare for a potential war with China.

Japan has yet to provide Ukraine with lethal weapons, so far only providing food, small drones and clothing for Kyiv, but this week Tokyo announced the donation of 100 military trucks for Ukrainian troops, according to The Associated Press.

The news comes after Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with his counterpart in Tokyo this week, along with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and other top-level officials in Japan.

At the meeting, the U.S. and Japan reaffirmed the long-standing alliance between the two nations and committed to ensuring the security of both nations, according to a Pentagon readout.

Austin also applauded Japan for moving to grow its defense spending and acquire counterstrike capabilities for the first time since World War II amid a challenging security environment with China and North Korea.

Tags artillery Fumio Kishida Japan Lloyd Austin Pentagon TNT Tokyo Ukraine war in Ukraine

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Defense News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Biden falls on stage during Air Force graduation ceremony
  2. Jordan, GOP ask DOJ to turn over details on FBI’s role in Trump investigation
  3. US military has been observing ‘metallic orbs’ making extraordinary ...
  4. Here are the senators who voted against the bill to raise the debt ceiling
  5. In Ukraine, Russia is nearly down to its nukes
  6. Former Trump lawyer: Reported audio ‘eviscerates’ defense in documents ...
  7. Senate passes measure to halt Biden’s student debt forgiveness
  8. Ukraine battles sky-high expectations ahead of counteroffensive
  9. Safety concerns ground Boeing Starliner indefinitely
  10. Why Alito, Kagan recusal decisions at Supreme Court raised eyebrows 
  11. GOP Sen. Markwayne Mullin sparks laughter with ‘I don’t want ...
  12. Chinese Americans fight back against bans on buying property 
  13. NH Republican flips endorsement from Trump to DeSantis, citing criticism of Fox ...
  14. Senate surprises by overturning Biden’s student loan program — you can ...
  15. Oklahoma Supreme Court strikes down two laws restricting abortion
  16. Justice Department says it won't charge Pence over handling of classified ...
  17. The Memo: How Chris Christie could be a wild card in 2024 GOP race
  18. Ketanji Brown Jackson issues solo dissent in ruling against Teamsters strike
Load more

Video

See all Video