trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Defense

Navy says commercial ship was ‘harassed’ in Strait of Hormuz by Iran Revolutionary Guard boats 

by Lauren Sforza - 06/05/23 10:30 AM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 06/05/23 10:30 AM ET
This still image taken from surveillance video from a U.S. Navy Boeing P-8 Poseidon shows three Iranian Revolutionary Guard fast-attack vessels near a commercial ship in the Strait of Hormuz Sunday, June 4, 2023. The U.S. Navy said Monday, June 5, its sailors and the United Kingdom Royal Navy came to the aid of a ship in the crucial Strait of Hormuz after Iran's Revolutionary Guard "harassed" it. Iran did not immediately acknowledge the incident.
US Navy via Associated Press
This still image taken from surveillance video from a U.S. Navy Boeing P-8 Poseidon shows three Iranian Revolutionary Guard fast-attack vessels near a commercial ship in the Strait of Hormuz Sunday, June 4, 2023. The U.S. Navy said Monday, June 5, its sailors and the United Kingdom Royal Navy came to the aid of a ship in the crucial Strait of Hormuz after Iran’s Revolutionary Guard “harassed” it. Iran did not immediately acknowledge the incident.

The Navy says a commercial ship was “harassed” in the Strait of Hormuz by Iran Revolutionary Guard boats.

The U.S. Navy said that its forces, along with the United Kingdom Royal Navy, responded to a distress call from a merchant ship in the Strait of Hormuz, which is located between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. Three fast-attack Guard vessels with armed troops approached the merchant ship Sunday at about 5 p.m., the Navy statement said.

“The situation deescalated approximately an hour later when the merchant vessel confirmed the fast-attack craft departed the scene. The merchant ship continued transiting the Strait of Hormuz without further incident,” the Navy said in a statement.

It added that the guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul and U.K. Royal Navy frigate HMS Lancaster responded to the call. The Lancaster launched a helicopter to survey the situation while the U.S. 5th Fleet directed a maritime patrol aircraft to observe the situation.

“U.S. 5th Fleet remains vigilant and is bolstering defense around the key strait with partners to enhance regional maritime security and stability,” the Navy added.  

The press release also included a black-and-white photo of the situation from the patrol aircraft showing one large commercial boat next to three smaller ships.

Guard Rear Adm. Abbas Gholamshahi was quoted in Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency claiming that his ships were just responding to a distress call from the commercial ship. However, the Navy said the distress call initially came from reports from the civilian crew on the ship saying that there was armed personnel on board.  

Tags Iran US Navy

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Defense News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House Oversight leaders clash after viewing FBI document on Biden allegations
  2. Tim Scott booed on ‘The View’ for comments on DeSantis, Disney
  3. Axelrod: Manchin is ‘dead man walking’ in West Virginia 
  4. McCarthy’s biggest victory yet comes with political price
  5. Robert Hanssen, most damaging spy in FBI history, found dead in prison cell
  6. Ukraine’s counteroffensive appears to have started: Here’s what to know
  7. Massive sargassum seaweed bloom takes surprising turn
  8. Former Trump attorney says he wouldn’t be surprised if no charges are filed ...
  9. What’s keeping Jack Smith? 
  10. Video disputes Boebert’s ‘no-show protest’ debt vote claim
  11. Newsom calls DeSantis a ‘small, pathetic man’ amid questions over migrant ...
  12. In Florida, doctors can cite Succubus but educators can’t teach Morrison
  13. Capitol Police stopped a children’s choir from singing the national ...
  14. Fungi may offer ‘jaw-dropping’ solution to climate change
  15. Cornel West announces 2024 run for president as People’s Party candidate
  16. Supreme Court will hear ‘Trump too small’ trademark dispute
  17. Trump’s GOP skeptics worry as primary field grows
  18. Mike Pence files to run for president
Load more

Video

See all Video