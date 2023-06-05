trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Defense

Milley: Ukraine is ‘well prepared’ for counteroffensive

by Sarah Fortinsky - 06/05/23 11:16 AM ET
by Sarah Fortinsky - 06/05/23 11:16 AM ET
Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Marine General Mark Milley
Greg Nash
Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Marine General Mark Milley answers a question during a House Subcommittee on Defense hearing on Thursday, March 23, 2023 to discuss the President’s FY 2024 budget request for the Department of Defense.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley said Ukraine was “very well prepared” for the high-stakes upcoming counteroffensive to retake its territory from Russian forces. 

In an interview with CNN, Milley joined a host of other high-profile public officials who are publicly affirming their confidence in Ukraine’s readiness for the counteroffensive, which has been in the planning process for months and reportedly could now be imminent. 

“They’re in a war that’s an existential threat for the very survival of Ukraine and has greater meaning for the rest of the world — for Europe, really for the United States, but also for the globe,” Milley told CNN from Normandy, France, where he is commemorating the 79th anniversary of D-Day.

Over the weekend, messages of strength and confidence in Ukrainian troops spread across various media, from high-profile U.S. officials and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Zelensky said in a new interview published by the Wall Street Journal this weekend that Ukraine is ready for the counteroffensive, despite acknowledging the possibility that “a large number of soldiers will die.”

“I don’t know how long it will take,” Zelensky said. “To be honest, it can go a variety of ways, completely different. But we are going to do it, and we are ready.”

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan also projected confidence in Ukraine’s ability to regain territory from Russia and reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to supporting Ukraine. 

“[W]e believe that the Ukrainians will meet with success in this counteroffensive,” Sullivan said in an interview on CNN’s “Fareed Zakaria GPS.” “And we will continue to support them as they seek to defend themselves against Russia’s ongoing aggression.” 

House Intelligence Chairman Mike Turner (R-Ohio) also said he was “incredibly optimistic” after visiting Ukraine a couple of months ago.

“The upcoming offensive, they’re ready for; they’re trained for; they’re equipped for. And Russia is not,” Turner said in an interview on ABC News’s “This Week with George Stephanopoulos” Sunday.

The tone marks a shift from earlier in May, when Zelensky said his troops needed more time to prepare, but last week, the commander of Ukraine’s ground forces said in a social media post, “the time will soon come when we will move to active offensive actions,” according to translations.   

Tags counteroffensive d-day Jake Sullivan Mark Milley Mark Milley Mike Turner russia Russia-Ukraine war ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Defense News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Tim Scott booed on ‘The View’ for comments on DeSantis, Disney
  2. House Oversight leaders clash after viewing FBI document on Biden allegations
  3. Axelrod: Manchin is ‘dead man walking’ in West Virginia 
  4. McCarthy’s biggest victory yet comes with political price
  5. Ukraine’s counteroffensive appears to have started: Here’s what to know
  6. Massive sargassum seaweed bloom takes surprising turn
  7. What’s keeping Jack Smith? 
  8. Former Trump attorney says he wouldn’t be surprised if no charges are filed ...
  9. Cornel West announces 2024 run for president as People’s Party candidate
  10. Video disputes Boebert’s ‘no-show protest’ debt vote claim
  11. Robert Hanssen, most damaging spy in FBI history, found dead in prison cell
  12. Fungi may offer ‘jaw-dropping’ solution to climate change
  13. In Florida, doctors can cite Succubus but educators can’t teach Morrison
  14. No survivors found after plane that sparked fighter jet chase crashes in ...
  15. Capitol Police stopped a children’s choir from singing the national ...
  16. Supreme Court will hear ‘Trump too small’ trademark dispute
  17. Newsom calls DeSantis a ‘small, pathetic man’ amid questions over migrant ...
  18. Watergate prosecutor on Trump classified documents investigation: ‘I think ...
Load more

Video

See all Video