Tuberville claims Space Command’s leadership prefers HQ in Huntsville

In a new twist on the saga of where the U.S. Space Command’s new headquarters will be, Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) tweeted Wednesday that SpaceComm’s top general says Huntsville, Ala., is indeed the preferred location.

Tuberville said the general shared this information during a meeting with the Alabama delegation. His office issued a press release about it following his tweet, which reads: “Just like the GAO and DoD IG report Gen Dickinson confirmed Huntsville is the preferred location of Space Command headquarters.”

“Enough is enough, it’s time to bring @US_SpaceCom home to Huntsville,” he added.

So far, U.S. Space Command has had no official comment regarding Tuberville’s statement.

The location of Space Command’s headquarters has been a source of contention since former President Trump’s final days in office. As one of his last acts as president, Trump declared Huntsville as the new, permanent location after establishing a temporary one in Colorado Springs, Colo.

It’s been suggested that this move was in response to Colorado voters not backing Trump in the 2020 election. Others say that “Rocket City” — a nickname for Huntsville due to the population of aerospace companies located in the area — should be the definitive choice.

Last month, speculation arose that President Biden wanted to keep the headquarters in Colorado Springs for political reasons, because Alabama has one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country, which would affect service members and their families stationed in Huntsville.

However, the White House said it was strategically advantageous to keep the headquarters in Colorado Springs, as it would not disrupt Space Command’s mission.

Following Trump’s decision, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) looked into the decision and determined Huntsville did score higher than Colorado Springs. And of note, it is the current location for the Army’s Space and Missile Defense Command. Conversely, the Air Force Academy calls Colorado Springs home, as do three Space Force bases and more than 24 military space missions.

The Biden administration has not said it will not move forward with the base relocation, or that it will not overturn Trump’s decision to move Space Comm’s headquarters to Huntsville.

However, while the relocation efforts are stalled, Tuberville is asserting his senatorial privilege by blocking any military officer promotions or nominations the administration has proposed.

He’s doing so until the Department of Defense rescinds a policy that would allow service members to seek reproductive care outside their current assignment area. While he is exercising his own privilege as a senator, he’s doing so at the expense of military families who cannot advance in their careers or prepare for any potential moves, which could include getting their kids set up at schools.