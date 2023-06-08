Taiwan air defenses activated after dozens of Chinese military aircraft fly near island

Taiwan on Thursday activated its defense systems after detecting dozens of Chinese warplanes in the island’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ).

Starting at 5 a.m. local time, Taiwan’s defense ministry detected 37 Chinese air force planes, including J-11 and J-16 fighter jets, H-6 bombers, YU-20 military transport planes and AWACS surveillance aircraft in the island’s southwest airspace, officials tweeted.

Several of the Chinese aircraft flew through Taiwan’s southeast ADIZ — an area Taipei monitors and patrols — before crossing into the western Pacific for “long-range aerial reconnaissance training,” the ministry noted.

Taiwan’s military monitored the situation and sent its own aircraft, navy vessels and land-based missile systems “to respond these activities,” according to the independent island’s statement.

Beijing, meanwhile, has not commented on the flights.

China, which views Taiwan as its own territory and has threatened to bring it under its control by force, has routinely flown its warplanes into the skies around the island in the past three years.

Though Beijing’s aircraft have kept out of Taiwan’s territorial air space, China has also held major war games around the island, including its most recent in April after Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen visited the United States.

China’s flights Thursday are likely linked to a visit to Taiwan this week by American Institute in Taiwan Chair Laura Rosenberger. The institute handles the unofficial relationship between Washington and Taipei.

Also as of late, Beijing has taken aggressive new actions in the Taiwan Strait, last week overtaking a U.S. destroyer in an almost unprecedented maneuver.

The incident has escalated Beijing’s routine harassment in the international waterway at a low point in diplomatic relations between Beijing and Washington.