US announces $2.1 billion package for Ukraine

The Biden administration on Friday announced another security aid package for Ukraine valued at $2.1 billion, providing more air defense systems and munitions for Kyiv to defend against Russian missile attacks.

The package includes HAWK air defense systems and missiles along with additional munitions for the prized Patriot missile defense systems.

Ukraine will also get Puma surveillance and reconnaissance drones, along with more artillery rounds and additional support for training and maintenance.

The latest round of assistance will be procured under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which means the U.S. will order the weapons and equipment from the defense industry or allied partners.

The U.S. has provided Kyiv more than $39.7 billion in security assistance since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 with the latest $2.1 billion package included.

“The United States will continue to work with its allies and partners to provide Ukraine with capabilities to meet its immediate battlefield needs and longer-term security assistance requirements,” the Defense Department said in a Friday release.

Funds provided by Congress that were specifically earmarked as security aid for Ukraine are expected to dry up sometime this summer or fall.

Additional assistance will be crucial for Ukraine in the fight against Russia. Kyiv recently launched a long-awaited counteroffensive in the southeast, but the operation is not expected to end the war.

Congressional lawmakers have already discussed the need for a supplemental package for Ukraine later this year, but House Republicans have pumped the brakes on additional spending outside of the debt limit deal.