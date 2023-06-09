trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Defense

US announces $2.1 billion package for Ukraine

by Brad Dress - 06/09/23 11:40 AM ET
by Brad Dress - 06/09/23 11:40 AM ET

The Biden administration on Friday announced another security aid package for Ukraine valued at $2.1 billion, providing more air defense systems and munitions for Kyiv to defend against Russian missile attacks.

The package includes HAWK air defense systems and missiles along with additional munitions for the prized Patriot missile defense systems.

Ukraine will also get Puma surveillance and reconnaissance drones, along with more artillery rounds and additional support for training and maintenance.

The latest round of assistance will be procured under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which means the U.S. will order the weapons and equipment from the defense industry or allied partners.

The U.S. has provided Kyiv more than $39.7 billion in security assistance since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 with the latest $2.1 billion package included.

“The United States will continue to work with its allies and partners to provide Ukraine with capabilities to meet its immediate battlefield needs and longer-term security assistance requirements,” the Defense Department said in a Friday release.

Funds provided by Congress that were specifically earmarked as security aid for Ukraine are expected to dry up sometime this summer or fall.

Additional assistance will be crucial for Ukraine in the fight against Russia. Kyiv recently launched a long-awaited counteroffensive in the southeast, but the operation is not expected to end the war.

Congressional lawmakers have already discussed the need for a supplemental package for Ukraine later this year, but House Republicans have pumped the brakes on additional spending outside of the debt limit deal.

Tags Defense Department Joe Biden Russia security package Ukraine Ukraine aid US war in Ukraine

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Defense News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Stunning UFO crash retrieval allegations deemed ‘credible,’ ‘urgent’ 
  2. Five major revelations from Trump’s federal indictment
  3. Trump indicted on 37 counts in Mar-a-Lago case
  4. Trump rages on social media after 37-count indictment unsealed
  5. Republicans buckle down for what could be marathon blockade
  6. Jack Smith highlights ‘the scope and the gravity’ of charges against Trump
  7. Biden vetoes measure overturning student loan forgiveness plan
  8. House cancels votes for rest of week amid floor ‘chaos’
  9. Watch live: Special counsel in Trump documents case delivers first remarks
  10. GOP warns of pushback ahead of looming Trump indictment
  11. READ: Trump indictment in classified documents case
  12. McCarthy says Trump indictment will ‘disrupt the nation’
  13. GOP sees conflict of interest in Trump indictment
  14. Mexico to explore ‘legal and diplomatic measures’ over Florida’s migrant ...
  15. Trump shakes up legal team in documents case after indictment
  16. Trump-appointed judge Aileen Cannon assigned to his documents case
  17. Hillary Clinton responds to Trump indictment with ‘But Her Emails’ merch ...
  18. Special counsel to make first remarks on Trump indictment
Load more

Video

See all Video