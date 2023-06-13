trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Defense

In surprise, Pentagon picks Paparo as next Navy chief — passing over female candidate

by Ellen Mitchell - 06/13/23 11:29 AM ET
by Ellen Mitchell - 06/13/23 11:29 AM ET
AP/Getty.
U.S. Rear Adm. Lisa Franchetti and Vice Admiral Samuel Paparo.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has recommended that Adm. Samuel Paparo become the next chief of naval operations, passing over a female officer thought by many to have been the top contender for the role, multiple outlets have reported. 

The Pentagon sent Paparo’s nomination to become the Navy’s highest-ranking officer to the White House roughly a week ago, though President Biden has not yet approved it, NBC News first reported Monday.  

The choice was a surprise as the Navy’s No. 2 officer, Adm. Lisa Franchetti, who has been vice chief of naval operations since last fall, had been considered the front-runner for the top position.   

Should she have been chosen and confirmed by the Senate, Franchetti would have been the first woman to be chief of naval operations as well as the first female member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.  

The White House and Pentagon declined to comment. 

“This is a presidential decision,” Navy spokesperson Rear Adm. Ryan Perry told multiple outlets. “The United States Navy has several highly qualified senior leaders, and it would be inappropriate to speculate which leader the president will nominate to serve as the next chief of naval operations.” 

If nominated and confirmed, Paparo would replace current Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday, whose four-year term is over this fall.  

Paparo, the commander of the Navy’s Pacific Fleet since May 2021, has spent the past two years focused on confronting Chinese aggression in the Asia-Pacific. 

He was expected to become the next head of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, though the command’s current leader, Adm. John Aquilino, pressed Austin to recommend Paparo for the Navy’s No. 1 officer job for his China expertise, Politico reported.  

Should he become chief of naval operations, Paparo would be in charge of making sure Navy sailors and aviators are trained, equipped and ready to fight, rather than making operational decisions.  

A career naval aviator who has flown F-14, F-15 and F/A-18 aircraft, Paparo has also commanded in the Middle East and deployed multiple times to Saudi Arabia and Iceland. 

Franchetti, meanwhile, has commanded U.S. Naval Forces Korea as well as two strike groups in the Pacific — Carrier Strike Group 9 and Carrier Strike Group 15. She’s also served as commander of U.S. 6th Fleet, Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO in Europe and held various positions in the Pentagon. 

Tags Joe Biden Joe Biden Lisa Franchetti Lloyd Austin Lloyd Austin Navy Samuel Paparo

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Defense News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump-Milley feud played key role in classified documents case
  2. Fox News’s Turley: Trump could face ‘terminal sentence’ if DOJ proves ...
  3. Democratic leader accuses McCarthy of reneging on budget deal with Biden
  4. Scaramucci says Trump ‘stressed’ about indictment, predicts he will ...
  5. Buck: ‘I won’t support a convicted felon for the White House’
  6. Trump stops in Little Havana after pleading not guilty in documents case: live ...
  7. GOP lawmaker drops f-bomb as moderates bash conservatives over revolt: ‘A ...
  8. How Biden’s big investments spurred a factory boom
  9. GOP senator will block Biden’s Justice Department nominees to protest Trump ...
  10. Trump pleads not guilty in classified documents indictment
  11. Stephanie Grisham on Trump indictment: ‘He’s absolutely dejected’
  12. Trump calls special counsel ‘thug’ and ‘Trump hater’ hours before court ...
  13. Democrats raise concerns about Trump-appointed judge handling documents case 
  14. Senate GOP leaders break with House on Trump indictment  
  15. AT&T, Verizon or T-Mobile? Maps show which cell provider gives your area best ...
  16. Trump stops at popular Cuban restaurant after pleading not guilty: ‘Food for ...
  17. Fox News mistakenly ID’s Trump aide as Melania during courthouse arrival 
  18. Trump ordered to not speak with Walt Nauta, witnesses about documents ...
Load more

Video

See all Video