trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Defense

US hits $40B in weapons pledged to Ukraine with new $325M lethal aid package

by Ellen Mitchell - 06/13/23 1:40 PM ET
by Ellen Mitchell - 06/13/23 1:40 PM ET
A Ukrainian tank rides near Bakhmut, an eastern city where fierce battles against Russian forces have been taking place, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Friday, May 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Libkos)

The Biden administration on Tuesday announced an additional $325 million in security assistance for Ukraine, including more rockets, artillery and armored vehicles, bringing total weapons pledged to the country amid its war with Russia to $40 billion.

The funds are part of a presidential drawdown package, meaning the weapons and equipment will be taken from U.S. military stockpiles, and include “critical air defense capabilities, additional munitions for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, artillery rounds, anti-tank weapons, armored vehicles, and other equipment essential to strengthening Ukraine’s forces on the battlefield,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement. 

The package will also consist of additional munitions for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems, Stinger anti-aircraft systems, 155mm and 105mm artillery rounds, 15 Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles, 10 Stryker Armored Personnel Carriers, Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems, TOW missiles, more than 22 million rounds of small arms ammunition and grenades, communications support and other field equipment, according to a separate Pentagon release. 

The allocation follows on the heels of a $2.1 billion security aid package for Ukraine that the Biden administration announced last Friday. That tranche will provide more air defense systems and munitions for Kyiv to defend against Russian missile attacks.

Tuesday’s package brings the total lethal aid given to Ukraine to $40 billion since Russia first attacked the country in February 2022.

It also comes the same day the British-led defense alliance known as the Joint Expeditionary Force announced it would send $116 million worth of air defense capabilities for Ukraine.  

The package will “provide radars to help protect from indiscriminate Russian strikes as well as guns and a significant amount of ammunition,” according to a statement released by the United Kingdom. 

Ukraine earlier this month began its long-expected counteroffensive against Kremlin troops, with reports that Kyiv has made small gains and recaptured several villages in the eastern Donetsk region earlier this week. 

Tags Antony Blinken Joe Biden Ukraine aid Ukraine funding Ukraine-Russia war

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Defense News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump-Milley feud played key role in classified documents case
  2. Fox News’s Turley: Trump could face ‘terminal sentence’ if DOJ proves ...
  3. Democratic leader accuses McCarthy of reneging on budget deal with Biden
  4. Scaramucci says Trump ‘stressed’ about indictment, predicts he will ...
  5. Buck: ‘I won’t support a convicted felon for the White House’
  6. Trump stops in Little Havana after pleading not guilty in documents case: live ...
  7. GOP lawmaker drops f-bomb as moderates bash conservatives over revolt: ‘A ...
  8. How Biden’s big investments spurred a factory boom
  9. GOP senator will block Biden’s Justice Department nominees to protest Trump ...
  10. Trump pleads not guilty in classified documents indictment
  11. Stephanie Grisham on Trump indictment: ‘He’s absolutely dejected’
  12. Trump calls special counsel ‘thug’ and ‘Trump hater’ hours before court ...
  13. Democrats raise concerns about Trump-appointed judge handling documents case 
  14. Senate GOP leaders break with House on Trump indictment  
  15. AT&T, Verizon or T-Mobile? Maps show which cell provider gives your area best ...
  16. Trump stops at popular Cuban restaurant after pleading not guilty: ‘Food for ...
  17. Fox News mistakenly ID’s Trump aide as Melania during courthouse arrival 
  18. Trump ordered to not speak with Walt Nauta, witnesses about documents ...
Load more

Video

See all Video