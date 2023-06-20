trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Defense

Senators introduce bill restricting retired troops’ work for foreign governments

by Ellen Mitchell - 06/20/23 6:59 PM ET
by Ellen Mitchell - 06/20/23 6:59 PM ET
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.)
Greg Nash
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is seen during a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 to discuss the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in March.

Two top senators introduced a bill Tuesday seeking to better bring to light the secretive process in which retired U.S. service members work as consultants and contractors for foreign governments.  

The bipartisan Retired Officers Conflict of Interest Act, co-sponsored by Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), would rewrite some of the ethics and lobbying rules that affect former military officials, imposing new restrictions with an eye toward “closing the revolving door.” 

Among the added constraints would be a ban on service members negotiating a post-retirement job with a foreign government or a private contractor that works for one while still on active duty; a 30-month gap after retirement before military intelligence personnel can work for another country other than close allies; a requirement that the name, job duties and salary details of a person allowed a role with a foreign power be publicly reported; and higher financial penalties for those who don’t get approval or fail to report such employment to the Defense Department. 

With a companion bill introduced in the House by Reps. Jason Crow (D-Colo.) and Suzan DelBene (D-Wash.), the issue could end up becoming a major debate over the fiscal 2024 defense authorization bills.  

“The Department of Defense is letting too many retired military officers trade their military service and experience to foreign governments for cash – creating serious risks to our national security,” Warren, who chairs the Senate Armed Services personnel subcommittee, said in a statement announcing the new bill. “This system needs serious transparency and accountability.” 

Grassley, meanwhile, said it’s “no surprise that foreign governments would wish to capitalize on the knowledge and expertise of retired U.S. military members,” but that the current safeguards in the process aren’t sufficient for national security. 

The lawmakers are tackling the matter after a Washington Post report last year detailed scores of retired military officers — more than 500 including generals and admirals — who took lucrative jobs with foreign governments since 2015. 

Under current federal law, retired troops are allowed to work for foreign powers if they first receive approval from their military branch and the State Department.  

But the Post found that the approvals process receives little scrutiny, with the State and Defense departments granting authorization about 95 percent of the time. 

What’s more, though anyone who works for a foreign government without first seeking permission risks losing retirement pay, the Defense Finance and Accounting Service has only punished fewer than five people for this, the Post reported.  

Pentagon and State Department officials insist the agencies jointly and thoroughly review all foreign employment requests, though at an April Senate Armed Services subcommittee hearing Pentagon lawyers allowed that they were revisiting their policies.  

Tags Chuck Grassley Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Warren

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Defense News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump calls for death penalty for drug dealers; Fox’s Baier notes it would ...
  2. GOP fears Kari Lake bid could cost them Arizona Senate race
  3. Abbott signs bill banning ‘sexually oriented performances’ in Texas
  4. McCarthy doubles down on Biden family probes after Hunter plea deal
  5. Democrats fed up with Tuberville want to change Senate rules
  6. Judge orders unsealing of Santos’s bond sponsor names Thursday
  7. Christie: Maybe Trump should’ve gone through boxes with classified documents ...
  8. ‘Trump in heels’ Amanda Chase loses GOP state Senate primary in Virginia
  9. Progressive ousts ‘pro-life’ Democrat Joe Morrissey in Virginia state ...
  10. Boebert moves to force vote on impeaching Biden over handling of border
  11. Trump knocks DeSantis for disloyalty in Fox interview
  12. Trump lead over GOP field slips after federal indictment: poll
  13. Pennsylvania governor announces I-95 will reopen this weekend 
  14. Hunter Biden attorney pushes back on GOP howls
  15. Revamped Schiff censure resolution to get vote on Wednesday
  16. NAACP, other groups rally with advocates for student debt relief ahead of ...
  17. Trump defends keeping classified docs in contentious exchange with Fox’s Baier
  18. The Hunter Biden ‘controlled demolition’ is complete
Load more

Video

See all Video