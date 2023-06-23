Ukraine says it has stalled Russian forces, is advancing south

The Ukrainian military has halted a Russian advance in the east of the country and is now moving south, officials said Friday.

“We had very fierce battles in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, but our soldiers stopped the enemy there,” Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar told Ukrainian television.

Ukraine’s summer counterattack has won multiple small victories, but Russian officials have denied Ukrainian claims that it has taken eight villages and pushed back Russian forces.

That offensive is still in its early stages, with Ukrainian forces not yet advancing on the best-defended Russian positions in Donetsk and Luhansk.

“In the military, according to their reports and positions, everything is moving according to plan. It is not necessary to expect the offensive to be something very fast,” Maliar said.

“Every day we are advancing, every day. Yes, it is gradual, but our forces are gaining a foothold on these borders and they are advancing steadily.”

The U.K. Defense Ministry estimated that while the counteroffensive has found some success so far, Russian and Ukrainian forces are taking heavy casualties.

On Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that his country’s military has “no lost positions” so far in the new fighting.