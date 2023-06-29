Chinese spy balloon did not transmit data: Pentagon

The Chinese spy balloon the United States shot down over the Atlantic Ocean in February was built with some American-made parts, according to reports, though the Pentagon on Tuesday would not confirm the findings.

The Wall Street Journal first reported that the aerial object was loaded with U.S.-made equipment to allow it to take photos and videos and collect other information while slowly making its way through U.S. airspace and over several sensitive military sites.

U.S. officials told the outlet the information was based on preliminary findings in an investigation the U.S. government led.

Pentagon spokesman Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder would not offer any comment on potential U.S. components on the balloon but said defense officials are aware of previous cases where other countries’ militaries have used off-the-shelf American equipment such as drones.

“That in of itself is not surprising in terms of the balloon and the capabilities it has,” he told reporters.

He also asserted that — while the balloon did have intelligence collection capabilities — the U.S. has determined “it did not collect while it was transiting the United States.”

U.S. fighter jets shot down the Chinese balloon Feb. 4 over the Atlantic Ocean off South Carolina’s coast, days after it was first spotted over Montana. Government agencies later attempted to collect the balloon’s debris for assessment.

The State Department said at the time that the balloon had antennas to collect communications and solar panels to power its sensors.

The episode worsened already existing tensions between Washington and Beijing.