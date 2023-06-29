trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Defense

Chinese spy balloon did not transmit data: Pentagon

by Ellen Mitchell - 06/29/23 4:50 PM ET
by Ellen Mitchell - 06/29/23 4:50 PM ET
FILE - Two Coast Guard choppers head for Barbers Point Naval Air Station after rescuing British billionaire Richard Branson, American millionaire Steve Fossett and Per Lindstrand of Sweden, 15 miles north of Kahuku Point on Oahu, Hawaii, after their failed attempt to make the first nonstop round-the-world flight in a balloon on Dec. 25, 1998. The massive hunt for the Titan submersible that imploded deep in the North Atlantic has refocused attention on whether wealthy risktakers should pay for emergency search and rescue efforts. (George F. Lee/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP, File)
FILE – Two Coast Guard choppers head for Barbers Point Naval Air Station after rescuing British billionaire Richard Branson, American millionaire Steve Fossett and Per Lindstrand of Sweden, 15 miles north of Kahuku Point on Oahu, Hawaii, after their failed attempt to make the first nonstop round-the-world flight in a balloon on Dec. 25, 1998. The massive hunt for the Titan submersible that imploded deep in the North Atlantic has refocused attention on whether wealthy risktakers should pay for emergency search and rescue efforts. (George F. Lee/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP, File)

The Chinese spy balloon the United States shot down over the Atlantic Ocean in February was built with some American-made parts, according to reports, though the Pentagon on Tuesday would not confirm the findings.

The Wall Street Journal first reported that the aerial object was loaded with U.S.-made equipment to allow it to take photos and videos and collect other information while slowly making its way through U.S. airspace and over several sensitive military sites.

U.S. officials told the outlet the information was based on preliminary findings in an investigation the U.S. government led.  

Pentagon spokesman Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder would not offer any comment on potential U.S. components on the balloon but said defense officials are aware of previous cases where other countries’ militaries have used off-the-shelf American equipment such as drones. 

“That in of itself is not surprising in terms of the balloon and the capabilities it has,” he told reporters.  

He also asserted that — while the balloon did have intelligence collection capabilities — the U.S. has determined “it did not collect while it was transiting the United States.”  

U.S. fighter jets shot down the Chinese balloon Feb. 4 over the Atlantic Ocean off South Carolina’s coast, days after it was first spotted over Montana. Government agencies later attempted to collect the balloon’s debris for assessment. 

The State Department said at the time that the balloon had antennas to collect communications and solar panels to power its sensors. 

The episode worsened already existing tensions between Washington and Beijing. 

Tags China Chinese balloon pentagon

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Defense News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Supreme Court strikes down Biden’s student debt forgiveness plan
  2. GOP primaries threaten Republican hopes of winning back Senate
  3. Biden to announce new actions on student loans after Supreme Court ruling
  4. Gen Zers make ‘difficult’ employees, managers say
  5. Sotomayor blasts court in scathing dissent on same-sex wedding case
  6. Supreme Court rules in favor of Christian designer in gay wedding website case
  7. Map shows which internet provider is fastest where you live
  8. READ: Jackson dissent in Supreme Court’s affirmative action ruling
  9. READ: Kagan’s dissent in Biden v. Nebraska student loan forgiveness case
  10. Student loan decision: Kagan says court ‘exceeds its proper, limited role’
  11. A major UPS strike is looming — here’s what that means for your packages
  12. Christie says Trump wishes ‘he could be Putin in America’
  13. Trump on Chinese base in Cuba: ‘I’d give them 48 hours to get out’
  14. Texas abortion ban led to almost 10,000 additional live births
  15. Supreme Court blocks student loan forgiveness: What should borrowers do now?
  16. Congress doubles down on explosive claims of illegal UFO retrieval programs
  17. DeSantis signs bill allowing new roads to be built with mining waste linked to ...
  18. READ: Sotomayor’s dissent in same-sex wedding website case
Load more

Video

See all Video