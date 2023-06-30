trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Defense

US considering sending cluster munitions to Ukraine

by Ellen Mitchell - 06/30/23 3:08 PM ET
by Ellen Mitchell - 06/30/23 3:08 PM ET

The Biden administration is considering giving Ukraine cluster munitions, a U.S. official confirmed Friday. 

NBC News first reported that Washington was leaning toward providing dual purpose improved conventional munitions (DPICMs) to Kyiv, with an announcement that could come as early as July. 

A U.S. official told The Hill that “no decision has yet been made but, the U.S. is considering DPICMs for the Ukrainians.” 

Designed during the Cold War-era, DPICMs are surface-to-surface warheads designed to explode and send multiple small munitions over a wide area to cause maximum damage. 

Since last year, Ukraine has asked the United States for the weapons but Washington has held off due to the Convention on Cluster Munitions, an international treaty that bans the transfer, use and stockpiling of the cluster bombs. 

More than 100 countries, including U.S. allies, have signed the 2008 treaty due to the risk of unexploded bombs injuring or killing civilians, constituting a war crime. 

The United States, Ukraine and Russia, however, are not signatories to the agreement, with multiple reports of Moscow having used DPICMs in its invasion of Ukraine. 

Joint Chiefs of Chairman Gen. Mark Milley on Friday was pressed on the Pentagon’s considerations while speaking at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., though he had little to offer. 

“I’m not going to get out in front of decision making by the president,” Milley said when asked whether the U.S. would send Ukraine cluster bombs. 

“We consider all kinds of options. . . . there’s a decision-making process ongoing and it’s a continuous ongoing process. To my knowledge, I don’t know of a decision yet.” 

Tags cluster munitions Joe Biden Mark Milley Russia-Ukraine war US weapons

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Defense News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Christie says he’s ‘living rent free in Donald’s head’ after Trump ...
  2. Why the White House thinks new student loan plan will hold up in court
  3. Roberts takes aim at liberal justices in defending Supreme Court’s legitimacy
  4. GOP ribs Pelosi after Roberts cites her in student loans decision
  5. Biden plots new course to get relief for student loan borrowers
  6. Map shows which internet provider is fastest where you live
  7. Gen Zers make ‘difficult’ employees, managers say
  8. Teamsters hold off on strike after UPS counteroffer
  9. GOP primaries threaten Republican hopes of winning back Senate
  10. The Memo: Trump’s Supreme Court shows its seismic impact
  11. Putin crackdown on Wagner rebellion creates new weak points in Russian ...
  12. Human society is shifting the tilt of the Earth
  13. DeSantis team shares Pride Month-inspired video in latest attack on Trump
  14. Congress doubles down on explosive claims of illegal UFO retrieval programs
  15. READ: Jackson dissent in Supreme Court’s affirmative action ruling
  16. Ocasio-Cortez slams Alito for ‘corruption’ over student loan decision
  17. DeSantis signs bill allowing new roads to be built with mining waste linked to ...
  18. Five takeaways on the Supreme Court’s student debt decision
Load more