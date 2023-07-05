trending:

Defense

Iran attempted to seize 2 oil tankers, US Navy says

by Brad Dress - 07/05/23 1:34 PM ET
Iranian naval forces attempted to capture two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman on Wednesday and fired on one merchant vessel before they were turned back by an American battleship, according to the U.S. Navy, which posted a video of the alleged encounter.

Around 1 a.m. local time Wednesday, the U.S. says, an Iranian naval vessel sailed toward a Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker across international waters but was deterred by the American guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul.

Roughly three hours later, Bahamian-flagged oil tanker Richmond Voyager issued a distress call while transiting international waters near Muscat, Oman, headed toward the Arabian Sea, according to the U.S. Navy 5th Fleet.

An Iranian vessel had inched within 1 mile of Richmond Voyager, hailing the tanker to stop and even firing on the commercial ship.

The USS McFaul arrived in time to again deter the Iranian ship. No one was injured on the Richmond Voyager, but the U.S. Navy says bullets pierced the boat’s hull near the living quarters.

A video released by the U.S. Navy appears to show the Richmond Voyager attempting to get away from the Iranian vessel as it fires on the merchant tanker.

There was no immediate comment from Iranian officials via state news agency IRNA.

The encounter follows successful attempts from Iranian naval forces to seize oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, including a Texas-bound ship in April and another one about a week later.

The Strait of Hormuz, which flows into the Gulf of Oman and is bordered by Iran, is a crucial supply route for the world’s oil shipments.

Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and of the U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, said he “couldn’t be prouder of the entire team” for “immediately responding and preventing another seizure” Wednesday.

“We remain vigilant and ready to protect navigational rights in these critical waters,” Cooper said in a statement.

Iran has harassed, attacked or seized about 20 internationally flagged merchant vessels since 2021, according to the U.S. Navy.

