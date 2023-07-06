trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Defense

US set to send cluster bombs to Ukraine in latest military package: report

by Julia Shapero - 07/06/23 10:04 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 07/06/23 10:04 PM ET
Ukrainian soldiers fire a M777 howitzer toward Russian positions on the front line in eastern Ukraine. (Anatolii Stepanov/Getty Images)

The U.S. is expected to announce its plans to provide Ukraine with cluster bombs in a new military package on Friday, according to The Associated Press.

Cluster bombs, which are designed to explode and send multiple small munitions over a wide area, are relatively controversial due to the risk that unexploded bombs can injure or kill civilians.

The Pentagon plans to send Kyiv munitions with a lower “dud rate,” or the rate at which they fail to explode, to reduce the threat to civilians, according to the AP. The cluster bombs will reportedly have a dud rate of less than 3 percent.

Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder specified at a press briefing on Thursday that the Pentagon is not considering providing cluster munitions with a dud rate greater than 2.35 percent and said that they would “be carefully selecting rounds with lower dud rates for which we have recent testing data.”

Kyiv has been asking for cluster bombs since last year, but Washington had previously held off. More than 100 countries — notably excluding the U.S., Russia and Ukraine — have signed a 2008 treaty barring the use, transfer, production and stockpiling of such munitions.

In addition to the cluster bombs, the $800 million military package set to be announced on Friday will also include Bradley and Stryker armored vehicles, as well as ammunition for howitzers and the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), the AP reported.

Tags cluster bombs pentagon Russia-Ukraine war ukraine Ukraine aid

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Defense News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Which out-of-state driver’s licenses are no longer valid in Florida?
  2. Greene ousted from Freedom Caucus, board member says 
  3. McEnany breaks with Trump: ‘No way’ cocaine at White House is Hunter ...
  4. China is in default on a trillion dollars in debt to US bondholders. Will the ...
  5. Christie says Trump kept classified docs because ‘he wants to pretend he’s ...
  6. Senate Judiciary chairman blasts John Roberts for inaction on Supreme Court ...
  7. Noem hits back at Ben & Jerry’s over ‘stolen’ Mount Rushmore message
  8. Australian minister calls Trump Jr. a ‘big baby’ after tour postponement
  9. Team behind ‘Peaky Blinders’ says DeSantis campaign was not given ...
  10. The Russians are coming! Why Putin might be massing 180,000 troops near the ...
  11. White House cocaine discovery becomes GOP ‘political fodder’
  12. Democrat challenging Lauren Boebert raises $2.6M in second quarter
  13. Biden feels heat over student loan backup plan
  14. Pence defends actions to pro-Trump voter who confronts him over Jan. 6
  15. Student debt: White House faces backlash for restarting interest on loans
  16. Honda recalling 124K cars over possible brake failure
  17. Oath Keepers leader warns Trump against trial: ‘You’re going to be found ...
  18. Youngkin officials pulled online LGBTQ resources after inquiry from ...
Load more