trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Defense

Bolton hails Biden decision to send cluster bombs to Ukraine as ‘an excellent idea’

by Nick Robertson - 07/07/23 7:36 PM ET
by Nick Robertson - 07/07/23 7:36 PM ET
FILE – In this July 8, 2019, file photo, then-national security adviser John Bolton speaks at the Christians United for Israel’s annual summit, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Former national security adviser John Bolton hailed the Biden administration’s controversial decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine as “an excellent idea” in a radio interview Friday.

“I think it’s an excellent idea,” Bolton told John Catsimatidis on WABC 770 AM’s Cats & Cosby show. “We should have done it before the Ukrainians were asking for it.”

The former Trump administration official joined other Republicans in saying the decision is the right one, but took too long. Ukrainians first asked for cluster munitions last year.

“The American military has used cluster bombs to great effect in protecting our troops and impeding the enemy,” Bolton argued. “The Ukrainians know that. That’s why they asked for them.”

“Right now, the question is not what happens after the war, the question is who wins the war?” he added. “Cluster munitions will aid the Ukrainians.”

The munitions are banned by over 120 countries by international treaty because bomblets that don’t initially explode can cause civilian casualties. That has created pushback to the administration’s move among human rights groups.

Russian cluster munitions, which it has used amid its invasion of Ukraine, are believed to have a “dud rate” of nearly 40 percent. The higher the dud rate, the more likely it is to not detonate — opening up more opportunities for civilian casualties.

The U.S. has pledged to send munitions with a dud rate less than 3 percent.

The munitions are part of a new $800 million military aid package for Ukraine, announced on Friday. President Biden called sending the cluster bombs a “difficult decision.”

Tags cluster munitions Joe Biden John Bolton Military aid ukraine

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Defense News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Activists want to disqualify Trump from ballot in key states under 14th ...
  2. Republicans sound alarm over DeSantis’s sagging campaign
  3. Putin’s fall could be the domino that topples the world’s autocrats
  4. Trump says he’ll cancel every Biden policy ‘brutalizing our ...
  5. Democrats see hope in House, gloom in Senate
  6. Greene ousted from Freedom Caucus, board member says 
  7. China is in default on a trillion dollars in debt to US bondholders. Will the ...
  8. McEnany breaks with Trump: ‘No way’ cocaine at White House is Hunter ...
  9. Noem hits back at Ben & Jerry’s over ‘stolen’ Mount Rushmore message
  10. ‘True’ or ‘crazy’? UFO whistleblowers coming ‘out of the woodwork’
  11. DeSantis blames media for sagging poll numbers: ‘They’re going after me’
  12. Controversy surrounds US decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine
  13. Which out-of-state driver’s licenses are no longer valid in Florida?
  14. Teamsters, UPS battle may be just a warmup for future Amazon fight, experts say
  15. Special counsel digging into Oval Office meeting in final days of Trump ...
  16. Tucker Carlson says he’s ‘not angry’ about being fired: ‘I wish Fox ...
  17. Prosecutors in Trump Mar-a-Lago case facing threats, harassment: report
  18. Jan. 6 lawyer to CNN’s Abby Phillip: ‘I know this stuff better than you’
Load more