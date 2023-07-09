trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Defense

Former NATO official calls Biden’s cluster bomb decision a ‘smart move,’ but urges for more

by Julia Shapero - 07/09/23 7:00 AM ET
by Julia Shapero - 07/09/23 7:00 AM ET
Adm. James G. Stavridis, former U.S. European Command and Supreme Allied Commander, Europe, left, testified on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 19, 2013, before the Senate Armed Services Committee. (AP Photo/Molly Riley)

Retired Adm. James Stavridis, the former NATO supreme allied commander for Europe, praised President Biden’s decision to provide Ukraine with cluster bombs as a “smart move” but also called on the administration to “step up and provide F-16s.”

“I think it’s a smart move on the part of the U.S. to provide the cluster munitions that can help unlock that offensive going forward,” Stavridis said in an interview with radio talk show host John Catsimatidis on WABC 770 AM’s “The Cats Roundtable.”

The Biden administration announced its controversial plans to provide Ukraine with cluster munitions, which have long been requested by Kyiv, on Friday. 

Cluster munitions, which are designed to spread out multiple submunitions over a wide area, are banned by more than 100 countries under a treaty due to the risk that undetonated bombs could remain an explosive hazard for civilians.

Biden defended the decision to send the munitions, claiming it was “difficult” to make and came only after he discussed the idea with allies.

“The Ukrainians are running out of ammunition,” Biden told CNN in an exclusive interview set to air on Sunday. “I think they needed them.”

However, while Ukraine is on the “front foot” in what Stavridis described as the “land war,” he suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin has “more or less command of the air.”

“That air war, mind you, is where the administration should step up and provide F-16s,” Stavridis said. “They are authorizing training, but the next logical step is to bring that F-16 Fighting Falcon, as it’s called, to the battlefield, to the skies over Ukraine.” 

After months of rejecting Kyiv’s requests for the F-16 fighter jets, Biden changed course in late May and said the U.S. would support an international coalition to train Ukrainian pilots on the jets.

“I think that would help the Ukrainians in the second war that’s going on,” Stavridis said, referring to the war in the air.

He added, “It’s time for the administration to really lean in with F-16s.”

Tags cluster munitions F-16s James Stavridis Joe Biden John Catsimatidis NATO Russia-Ukraine war ukraine Vladimir Putin

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Defense News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Nearly a quarter of Republicans say classified docs charges make them more ...
  2. Putin turns to smear campaign in power move
  3. When is the optimal time for Biden to drop out of the race?
  4. It was a popular national monument, until it was robbed to extinction
  5. White House fends off GOP’s Hunter Biden attacks
  6. Texas floating barriers will cause ‘imminent and irreparable harm,’ lawsuit ...
  7. Trump in Las Vegas speech attempts to rally voters against DeSantis: ‘He’s ...
  8. Activists want to disqualify Trump from ballot in key states under 14th ...
  9. The Memo: DeSantis tries to shift narrative after campaign criticism
  10. Six reasons why Moms for Liberty is an extremist organization
  11. Which out-of-state driver’s licenses are no longer valid in Florida?
  12. Republicans sound alarm over DeSantis’s sagging campaign
  13. How to survive this week’s excessive heat: 5 scientific findings 
  14. Putin’s fall could be the domino that topples the world’s autocrats
  15. Controversy surrounds US decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine
  16. Attention turns to legacy admissions after affirmative action ruling
  17. Trump claims DeSantis is ‘desperately trying to get out’ of 2024 race
  18. China is in default on a trillion dollars in debt to US bondholders. Will the ...
Load more