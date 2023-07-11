trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Defense

NATO agrees to begin F-16 training program for Ukraine in August

by Brad Dress - 07/11/23 1:08 PM ET
by Brad Dress - 07/11/23 1:08 PM ET
A Romanian Air Force F- 16s military fighter jet participating in NATO’s Baltic Air Policing Mission operates in Lithuanian airspace, Monday, May 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)

A coalition of 11 NATO countries agreed to begin an F-16 training program in Europe this August to train Ukrainian pilots on the warplanes, ending speculation about when the long-awaited training would begin.

The agreement, led by Denmark and the Netherlands, was reached Tuesday at the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania. The coalition signed a memorandum of agreement for the training mission.

Ukrainian pilots will learn how to operate the fourth-generation fighter jets in Denmark while another supportive training center will be set up in Romania, according to Reuters.

Other nations in the coalition will provide financial and logistical support.

The Netherlands’s Minister of Defense, Kajsa Ollongren, said her nation will provide F-16 jets.

Belgium’s defense leader announced Brussels will provide instructors to train pilots and offer expertise on aircraft maintenance.

Kyiv has long asked for the F-16s as it has struggled against Russia’s vast air superiority in the war but has only secured Soviet-era jets such as MiG-29s from Western allies.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said the “F-16s will protect Ukraine’s skies and NATO’s Eastern Flank.”

“The Ukrainian Air Force is prepared to master them as quickly as possible,” Reznikov tweeted.

President Biden announced the F-16 training program in May but with little detail on the arrangement.

The U.S. has so far declined to offer any further details, including when training would begin and when the aircraft might arrive on the battlefield.

The training for F-16s is expected to take at least two months. Denmark’s acting Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen told reporters Tuesday they might “see results” in the beginning of next year, according to Reuters.

Tags Denmark F-16s fighter jets Joe Biden NATO Oleksii Reznikov Romania Ukraine Vilnius war in Ukraine

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Defense News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Russian troops are battling high and drunk: It’s nothing new
  2. Biden’s life expectancy — and its implications
  3. Think tank leader who claims to have given FBI info on Hunter Biden charged by ...
  4. Five things to know about UPS strike as Teamsters contract talks fail
  5. Christie: Trump goes to bed every night ‘thinking about the sound of the jail ...
  6. A record share of Americans is living alone
  7. Trump’s 2024 rivals predict shift is coming in primary landscape
  8. Democrats want DOJ to turn over info on Barr, Durham trip to Italy
  9. Tucker Carlson hosting first GOP presidential forum — without Trump
  10. Tuberville: Racism of white nationalists a matter of opinion
  11. Segment of Manchin-backed pipeline blocked despite inclusion in debt limit bill
  12. Anderson Cooper needles DeSantis for blaming bad poll numbers on media
  13. Trump threat to skip first debate divides GOP
  14. Justice Alito: States don’t always know what’s best for children
  15. Mr. Zuckerberg, release the Facebook Files
  16. Tuberville’s hold leaves Marines leaderless for first time in 164 years
  17. ‘The Good Doctor’ actor Hill Harper running for Michigan Senate seat
  18. Conservatives send warning to McCarthy on spending
Load more